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Increased output from Atlantic Sapphire, but financial situation still serious

News04 May 2026by Vince McDonagh

The troubled US-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire today reported much improved production figures, but the company’s losses continue to grow and cause concern.

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Atlantic_Sapphire_building_and_logo
Atlantic Sapphire's Florida HQ

According to Atlantic Sapphire’s 2025 annual report revenues almost doubled from $22.8m (£16.7m) in 2024 to $43.3m (£31.6m) last year.

 

There was an overall ramp up in production driven by stabilised water temperature, improved water quality and increased feeding volumes for the Florida operation, where Atlantic Sapphire’s recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility is located.

 

But the company said the financial situation has been challenging as revenues have been lower than planned and cost improvements have been delayed.

 

Additional capital required to fund the company to a positive EBITDA, the report says.

 

On a positive note, the company said improved biological performance was able to reduce mortality and increase average harvest weight and premium share.

 

It adds: “The full year revenue nearly doubled versus 2024, reflecting higher harvest volume, increased average harvest weight with improved price achievement, yet revenues were below expectations.”

 

The adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $20m, an improvement driven by improved biological performance, but it was affected by impairment charges of $115m (£84m). This meant the net result was a financial loss of $191m (£140m).

 

The increased biomass at the year end is expected to continue to increase during the current year while the 2026 harvest should be higher.

 

The company’s standing biomass at the ed of the first quarter this year was 3,420 tonnes.

 

Atlantic Sapphire, which needs more capital to help it back to profit, is hoping to finalise a new financial package this month. The estimated requirement is thought to be between $25m and $30m. Investors are still in discussion as to how this can be achieved.

Atlantic SapphireFloridaLand Based Farming & Hatcheriessalmonunited statesUSA
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