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Iceland's land-based fish farmers calls on government to speed up industry framework

News25 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

The land based fish farming division (Landeldisdeild) of the Farmers’ Association of Iceland is calling on the Reykjavik government to speed up work on a special legal framework for its aquaculture sector.

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Samherji land fish farm scene Vince Spt 26
In a letter to Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, Landeldisdeild says there is considerable investment in land-based fish farming and it needs a clear, stable and predictable regulatory framework as a key prerequisite for continued development.
 
The letter refers to the plans of companies such as Samherji Fiskeldi, First Water, Laxey and Thor Salmon that could amount up to ISK 600 billion (£3.7billion) in investment and generate annual export revenues of up to ISK 200 billion (£1.2billion] over the next few years.
 
The division believes that aquaculture can become one of Iceland’s key industries when it comes to value creation, exports and job creation across the country.
 
It is also pointed out that the Icelandic Employment Strategy until 2035 and its action plan specifically stipulate that a separate and defined framework for land-based aquaculture, separate from the regulatory framework for sea-based aquaculture, should be developed.
 
Landeldisdeild says it is worried about the lack of progress around this work and is calling for a clear time frame and plan for next stages.
 
The letter states: "A predictable and specific legal framework for land-based farming is not only in the interests of companies in the sector, but also a prerequisite for the government’s goals of increased value creation, export revenue, job creation and sustainable growth to become a reality.”
 
The group is also requesting a meeting with Iceland’s premier.
 
The Farmers Association of Iceland is primarily an agricultural body, but it also has an aquaculture division.
Farmer's Association of IcelandIcelandLand Based Farming & HatcheriesLandeldisdeildMarkets & Prices
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