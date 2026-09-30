Iceland aquaculture reform bill hits buffers

Iceland is poised to delay its long standing plans for aquaculture reform, the government has indicated.

It is beginning to look as if the attempt to get a new policy governing the industry is back to the drawing board.

The Minister of Industry and Trade, Hanna Katrín Friðriksson, told the Icelandic news channel Visir.is that the bill, which has been under discussion for the past seven months, is not on the agenda of the current legislative session.

The government’s employment policy had aimed to enact legislation on both sea aquaculture and land-based aquaculture this spring, but it failed to attract the necessary support before the Althingi, Iceland’s parliament, went into the summer recess.

Vísir then asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade whether it was possible to resubmit the bill.

She replied: “As can be seen from the parliamentary agenda, the bill on legalisation is not on the agenda in the current legislative session due to the prioritisation of other parliamentary matters.

The ministry was then asked whether that meant that the bill was not under consideration or ready to be submitted.

"A decision has not been made on the matter and is therefore not available at this time," the response added.

At the moment, no decision has been made if or whether the aquaculture bill will be resubmitted.

The government’s employment policy had aimed to enact legislation on both aquaculture and land-based aquaculture in the spring of this year.

Minister Friðriksson said in a later interview with the national broadcaster RÚV that finally it had become clear that there was no consensus within the aquaculture industry to support the proposals.