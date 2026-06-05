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Hilton’s Foppen brand switches salmon exports to US to sea transport

News05 Jun 2026by Vince McDonagh

The Hilton Food group is now exporting salmon to the United States by sea rather than sending it by air, the company has said.

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Foppen Smoked Norwegian Salmon
Foppen Smoked Norwegian Salmon

Hilton owns a subsidiary, Foppen, which has a salmon smoking and processing site in Greece as a mirror operation to its Dutch sites.

 

The Greek business has recently experienced severe disruptions due to regulatory constraints and shipping restrictions with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Now, the Foppen brand is exporting to the US by sea from the Netherlands rather than by air, to cut costs, as it waits for feedback from the FDA to remove export restrictions on the Greek imports.

 

Hilton had earlier reported that the FDA had forced production to switch temporarily from Greece to the Netherlands in order to maintain supply to customers.

 

It has submitted materials aimed at removing restrictions tied to its Greek production facility.

 

In a financial update, the group is maintaining its profit guidance but warned that conditions remain challenging for its seafood, vegetarian and vegan businesses.

 

Hilton said: “However, we are making progress in improving performance to increase strategic optionality. Cost reduction plans are being implemented in [Grimsby-based] Seachill against a backdrop of continuing volume challenges.”

 

Ahead of its annual general meeting, the Huntingdon, England-based food packaging company said it remains on track to report adjusted pretax profit between £60m and £65m in 2026. It reported adjusted pretax profit from continuing operations of £69m in 2025.

 

The firm said trading performance in its core meat and fresh prepared food businesses has been “good”.

 

“The East region continues to benefit from positive momentum in Australia and New Zealand, and further growth in fresh prepared foods in Central Europe,” Hilton Food noted.

 

The West region has seen “slightly higher” volumes in the year so far, with “strong” trading in the run-up to Easter.

 

Europe - otherFoppengreeceHilton Food GroupProcessingsalmonunited statesUSA
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