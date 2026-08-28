Grieg in big shake-up as it brings in Belgian investor

The Grieg family is re-organising the ownership of the group, which includes a major salmon farming business, and is also bringing in a major Belgian investor.

An Oslo Stock Exchange announcement today said that after a thorough process the family had decided to divide the assets of the group.

The family believe the move to be in the best interests of the group, through a changed and more focused ownership.

As a result, Grieg Aqua AS, which owns 50.17% of Grieg Seafood ASA, will have new owners.

“Under this broader family reorganisation, Grieg Aqua will be allocated to the Willumsen Grieg family branch and the Grieg Foundation,” the statement added.

In connection with this allocation, Willumsen Grieg has entered into an agreement to sell 37.5% of the shares in Grieg Aqua AS to Ackermans & van Haaren (ACKB).

Listed on Euronext Brussels, Ackermans & van Haaren describes itself as an independent and diversified group focussed on creating shareholder value by making long-term investments in a select number of portfolio companies with a strong growth potential.

After the division, three of the family branches will continue and further develop the ownership in the Grieg Group, which will consist of the companies Grieg Maritime Group, Grieg Investor and Grieg Kapital.

The shareholders in the Grieg Group will, in the future, work purposefully to further develop these companies and also allocate new capital to develop new business areas from a long-term and industrial perspective.

The Willumsen Grieg family branch will take over the Group’s ownership of 50.2% in Grieg Seafood through the company Grieg Aqua, in addition to some smaller companies in consulting and real estate.

They will establish a new family company to maintain ownership and pursue new investment activities.

The Grieg family said in a further statement: “For over 140 years, the Grieg Group has developed through targeted decisions and the ability to adapt to new challenges and opportunities.

”This has been crucial to ensuring the group’s long-term value creation and further development. The shareholders in the Grieg Group have for some time considered how we should pass ownership on to the next generations.

“We have now decided that a division of ownership will be best for both value creation in the companies we own and for us as a family.

The final decision to divide Grieg Maturitas is largely based on the fact that we are shareholders with different interests and competencies. The division ensures more focused ownership, which we believe is best for the further development of our companies.”