Fish Farm Challenge tests industry’s ability to do without marine ingredients in feed

Three aquaculture businesses from Japan, the US and China will compete in the first phase of the F3 Fish Farm Challenge, a competition that aims to show that carnivorous fish can be raised on feeds free of marine-animal ingredients.

The Challenge is hosted by not-for-profit organisation F3 - Future of Fish Feed, and will feature three species: red sea bream, rainbow trout, and largemouth bass.

Kevin Fitzsimmons, chair of F3 - Future of Fish Feed and Professor at the University of Arizona, said: “We are excited for a competitive race from this first cohort of aquaculture producers.

“These farmers are proof that some of the world’s most sought-after fish can be commercially raised on 100% fish-free feed, demonstrating that investing in feed innovation now can build a more resilient path forward for the industry.”

The US $90,000 (£66,880) grand prize will be awarded to the farm that sells the most eligible fish by weight during the 11-month sales competition, which showcases aquaculture producers commercially raising carnivorous finfish on feeds made entirely without marine-animal ingredients.

Participants in the F3 Challenge two-year contest track include: