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Farmed fish demand sends Vietnam first half exports soaring

News15 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

Vietnam has reported a record-breaking 2026 first half seafood export performance.

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Fish farmer, Vietnam

Seafood exports from the country totalled US $5.8 billion (£4.3 billion) between January and June, a rise of 12.8% year on year.

 

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) The increase was driven by higher demand, market diversification, and improved product restructuring.

 

Vietnam is now a major producer of aquaculture related seafood products, notably shrimp and basa (pangasius).

 

VASEP said seafood exports generated nearly $1.1 billion (£821m) in June alone, marking a 21% increase and extending the sector’s solid growth momentum.

 

The organisation also said the first-half performance reflected recovering global demand and Vietnamese exporters’ ability to diversify markets, optimise product portfolios, and capitalise on regions offering geographical and cost advantages.

 

Shrimp remained the sector’s largest export earner with June exports increasing by 20.7% to $445.9 million (£332.9m), bringing first-half turnover to $2.3 billion (£1.7bn), up 13.6% and accounting for more than 40% of Vietnam’s total seafood exports.

 

Growth was mainly supported by robust demand from China and Hong Kong, particularly for black tiger shrimp, lobster, and frozen shrimp. However, exporters continued to face stiff competition in the US market from suppliers in Ecuador, Indonesia, and India, while anti-dumping and countervailing duties, along with stricter traceability requirements, have led to increased compliance costs.

 

Basa fish remained the second-largest export category. Exports reached $209.1m (156.1m) in June, up 7.7 %, while first-half shipments climbed 12.1% to $1.1 billion (£821m), representing 19.4% of the industry’s total export value.

 

VASEP reports that basa fish continued to benefit from competitive pricing, stable supply, and broad consumer appeal. Expanding value-added, convenience, and smaller-packaged products will be key to sustaining future growth, it said.

 

Exports of other fish species, mainly marine fish and selected freshwater species, also posted solid results.

pangasius Vietnam AdobeStock 1246790366
Basa (pangasius) in Vietnamese farm
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