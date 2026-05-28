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End in sight for hated salmon Norm Price Council

News28 May 2026by Vince McDonagh

Five major political parties in Norway, mostly right of centre, look set to force through legislation to scrap the Norm Price Council, the body that sets the benchmark price on which the country’s "salmon tax" is based.

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The Norwegian Parliament

A majority in the Storting, Norway’s Parliament, is asking the government to submit proposals to discontinue norm pricing and the Price Council for Aquaculture, starting with the 2027 income year.

 

The "Norm Price Council" is a government-appointed body responsible for setting benchmark market prices for the salmon farming sector and other industries such as oil and gas.

 

The Aquaculture (Salmon) Norm Price Council was established in order to underpin the controversial 2023 resource rent tax (also known as the "salmon tax").

 

Instead of taxing salmon farmers on their actual sales achieved, the Council sets a benchmark “norm price” based on data from the Nasdaq salmon market and applies this to the volumes sold.

 

The salmon industry heavily protested the benchmark, arguing it forces them to pay taxes appropriate to higher-quality fish even when they have sold lower-value production fish.

 

The parties now calling for the system to be scrapped are the Frp (Progress), Høyre (Conservative), Sp (Center Party), Venstre (Liberal) and KrF (Christian Democrat).

 

Geir Ove Ystmark, CEO of Seafood Norway, said the Norm Price Council had been on the wrong track from the start.

 

He added: “This is very pleasing. We have long warned that the Norm Price Council has created unnecessary bureaucracy, increased uncertainty and weakened trust between the industry and the authorities.

 

“The fact that a majority will now discontinue the scheme is an important and right step.”

 

Ystmark also said he expected the government to follow up on the Storting decision.

 

“This is a victory for the coast, value creation and jobs”, Bård Ludvig Thorheim of the Conservative Party said after the vote.

Bent-Joacim Bentzen of the Center Party told the broadcaster NRK: “Now we will hopefully have a better system that facilitates equal conditions for both small and large fish farmers and ensures more activity and value creation along the coast.”

 

The ball is now in the court of the governing Labour Party, which will have to devise an alternative system on which to base the salmon tax.

 

Norwaypoliticsresource rent taxsalmonsalmon taxSea Farming
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