DNA evidence shows salmon restocking programmes can build viable wild populations

Salmon reared in hatcheries can survive and thrive in the wild, according to research carried out for a conservation programme on a Scottish river where wild salmon were on the brink of extinction.

Scientist Bob Kindness MBE inspects gravel movement on the River Carron from winter spates sudden flood events that can wash out salmon redds (egg nests) and damage spawning habitat

Scientist Bob Kindness MBE inspects gravel movement on the River Carron from winter spates sudden flood events that can wash out salmon redds (egg nests) and damage spawning habitat

New DNA analysis of a conservation study spanning three decades on the River Carron in Wester Ross, northern Scotland, shows that 40% of smolts migrating to sea between 2016 and 2018, and 46% of rod-caught adults returning between 2017 and 2020, had originated from the River Carron Salmon Stock Restoration Programme.

The River Carron Conservation Association (RCCA) said the study resolves one of the most persistent doubts about conservation stocking: whether hatchery-reared fish can survive migration to the ocean and return home as successfully as wild salmon.

Scientist Bob Kindness MBE is the architect of the 30-year programme to restore the native salmon population in the River Carron. He received his MBE for services to conservation in the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours.

He said: “This has provided some of the strongest field evidence yet that conservation salmon stocking, carefully designed around scientific principles using native broodstock and released at early life stages, can help sustain Atlantic salmon in rivers where populations have reached critically low levels.

“These findings are likely to intensify calls for fisheries policy to adapt rapidly as Atlantic salmon populations continue to collapse across Britain.”

Native Atlantic salmon in Great Britain was classified as Endangered on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List in 2022, with some river populations already considered extinct.

The Carron riparian owners have funded the 30-year restoration programme. DNA research by UHI Inverness Institute for Biodiversity and Freshwater Conservation was funded by the Wild Fisheries Fund.

In the latest phase of research, the UHI Inverness Institute for Biodiversity and Freshwater Conservation analysed genetic material and other data collected by the River Carron Conservation Association (RCCA) over more than a decade.

Their findings indicate that salmon bred from the river’s own native stock, then released as juveniles at an early stage of development, survived at sea and returned at rates matching wild-spawned fish.

Previous research had shown that by breeding from wild fish caught each season, rather than breeding from females in captivity for multiple years, it is possible to mitigate some of the genetic hazards associated with stocking programmes.

Bob Kindness warned about complacency, however: “Once a unique salmon population adapted over generations to a specific river’s conditions is lost, it is virtually impossible to re-establish. Time is critical and for some rivers conservation stocking may now be the only realistic way to preserve those native genetics.”