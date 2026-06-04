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Cooke wins planning approval for Shetland salmon farm

News04 Jun 2026by Robert Outram

Cooke Scotland has welcomed the decision by Shetland Islands Council to approve the company’s application for a new salmon farming site located off Vementry, Shetland. 

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1. Vementry Overview Map 20260604
Cooke Scotland's Vementry site

The new site comprises of ten 120m circumference pens, with a proposed maximum biomass of 1,350 tonnes - creating up to four full-time, year-round job positions to service the farm. A feed barge will be permanently moored to the south of the pen group.

 

The approval follows a detailed assessment process and marks an important step in the company’s plans to support sustainable production of Scottish Atlantic salmon on Shetland. 

 

The site is close to a Special Protected Area (SPA) at Papa Stour, which hosts important breeding colonies of seabirds, and this would have been included in the application’s environmental impact assessment (EIA).

 

David Brown, Shetland Regional Manager at Cooke Scotland, said: “We appreciate the careful consideration given to the application throughout the regulatory process and we are excited to move forward with the project. The approval of this development reflects years of planning, environmental assessment and engagement with local stakeholders.”

 

Throughout the application process, Cooke Scotland says it has worked closely with regulators, local communities, industry stakeholders and environmental specialists to ensure the proposal met the required standards. The company will continue to maintain an open dialogue as the project moves forward. 

 

David Brown added: “Our Vementry site will not only increase the capacity to meet growing consumer demand for salmon. But it will also provide new employment and training opportunities as well as investment in Shetland’s infrastructure and services, while supporting local suppliers and contractors.” 

  

Subject to operational planning conditions, development of the site is expected to commence in 2027.

Shetland salmon farm Cooke
Cooke ScotlandsalmonScotlandSea Farmingshetlandunited kingdom
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