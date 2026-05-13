China sells first salmon from giant super tanker

The first Atlantic salmon produced at sea on one of China’s super tankers has just been sold into the Chinese market.

The fish came from the 150,000 ton “Guoxin No. 1 2-2” which first put to sea almost six months ago.

The development is seen as a significant step forward in improving China’s food security and described by the country as “new chapter in global aquaculture industry”.

The "Guoxin 1 2-2", operated by the state-owned Qingdao Guoxin Group, successfully delivered 12 tons of premium-quality salmon to the market on Monday this week.

This, according to reports from China, marks the first time in the world that large-scale commercial salmon production has been carried out on a massive mobile fish farm vessel.

The Guoxin 1 2-2, described as a “floating feed mill in the middle of the ocean” has a displacement of up to 150,000 tons.

The ship is over 250 metres long and is equipped with 15 standard fish farming tanks, along with an intelligent water circulation system that can control water quality, oxygen, and temperature to remain constant 24 hours a day.

It is mobile enough, the operators say, that it is able to avoid hazards such as typhoons or areas of polluted water.

The vessel is equipped with more than 200 AI cameras and some 2,000 sensors which monitors the growth and health of the fish.

More Guoxin-style vessels are being planned by the Chinese government.