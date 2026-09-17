Cermaq announces senior appointments following Grieg takeover

International fish farming group Cermaq has made several new appointments following its acquisition of Grieg Seafood’s operations in Finnmark and Canada – including a new Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer.

Silvia Segnini has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, (CFO) Snorre Jonassen steps into the role as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Bendik Fyhn Terjesen as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The task of bringing together the Cermaq and former Grieg operations in Canada falls to Grant Cumming as Canada Integration Director.

Segnini joined Cermaq in 2007 and has contributed strongly across the business since then. Her expertise spans treasury, tax, accounting, insurance, M&A and post-merger integration.

“Silvia knows this company inside and out, and she has played a significant role in building the finance function we have today,” said CEO Steven Rafferty.

Cermaq is also strengthening its operational focus at group level, with the creation of a new post of Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Snorre Jonassen takes this role. He comes from the position as Integration Director in Cermaq Group and has held senior management positions in Cermaq Norway for many years.

The COO will facilitate best practice in operations across all regions, Cermaq said, and support the operating companies in executing the group’s strategy and priorities. The role also oversees fish health and welfare, fish feed and communication.