Call to remove Norway's ban on exporting damaged salmon

Norway could be about to drop its ban on exporting “production fish” – damaged salmon and trout.

Processing jobs could go abroad if the restrictions are eased, some fear

Processing jobs could go abroad if the restrictions are eased, some fear

The move has been proposed by the industry organisation Seafood Norway and is being supported by salmon importing countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark. The European Commission has also repeatedly criticised the practice.

Production fish can refer to any individual deemed not fit for export as a whole fish, for example because of wounds or sores. For the past 40 years Norwegian production fish must be processed and made presentable locally before it can leave the country.

Seafood Norway said the Commission had classified the scheme with farmed fish as an illegal trade barrier in violation of international regulations.

The industry is divided on the issue, however. Some seafood companies have said many processing jobs along the coast will be at risk if the ban is removed.

Robert H. Eriksson, CEO of Seafood Companies (Sjømatbedriftene.no), which tends to represent smaller sections of the industry, said he strongly disagreed with Seafood Norway’s decision, maintaining there is no legal basis for the EU attitude.

He described the decision as “a blunder that puts the brand and quality of seafood from Norway at risk.”

Eriksson said: “The seafood companies are strongly critical of the fact that Seafood Norway is now arguing for changing the quality regulations, and will allow fish that, for quality reasons, cannot be sold for human consumption without being misaligned.

“This provision in the quality regulations has existed since the early 1990s and has prevented salmon with wounds/deformities/deviations or that have reached sexual maturity in the sea from being released on the international market without being treated.

“The purpose of the regulation is to ensure product quality, maintain consumer confidence and protect the reputation of Norwegian farmed fish.”

Eriksson said that Sjømatbedriftene fears that a change in the rules for production fish will lead to a weakening of Norwegian salmon as a quality brand on the international market, because the risk increases that salmon that does not meet the country’s quality requirements could be traded internationally.

Eriksson argued: “A change in the rules will increase the risk that Norwegian authorities lose control of error correction, and that fish of unacceptable quality ends up with consumers.

“The EU Commission may politically disapprove of the scheme and register it as a trade barrier, but that does not mean that the scheme is illegal under EEA law.”