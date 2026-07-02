ASC gives farmers another year to comply with new standard

Producers have been given another year to comply with the new Farm Standard from the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) – and ASC has also published an interim version of the standard to support farms already transitioning.
The ASC Farm Standard was launched in May 2025, with the aim of replacing the existing ASC raft of species-specific standards with a single framework covering environmental, welfare and social factors.
While some producers have already started to comply with the new regime, the date for transition to the new standard had originally been set for 1 May 2027. It has now been put back to 1 May 2028, providing farms with an additional year to complete the transition.
ASC said: “The extended transition period provides greater flexibility for farmers while allowing ASC to continue strengthening guidance, tools and implementation support based on practical experience and stakeholder feedback.”
The organisation is stressing that the new Farm Standard remains the future of ASC certification and is available today for farms wishing to transition, with many farmers already progressing through the process.
In the meantime, ASC has released Farm Standard V1.0.1A, an interim version that acts as a practical bridge to V1.1, effective from 1 July 2026 until 1 February 2027. It temporarily pauses auditing against a small number of requirements under review, giving farms greater certainty while work on V1.1 continues.
ASC expects to publish Farm Standard V1.1 on 1 November 2026, subject to its governance and approval processes.
Ally Dingwall, ASC Chief Technical Officer, said, "These decisions reflect our commitment to supporting successful adoption of the standard while maintaining its overall ambition and direction.
"The extended transition period provides greater flexibility for farmers and allows us to continue developing the tools, guidance and support needed to help farms transition successfully. We will keep working closely with farmers and auditors throughout this process to ensure they have the resources and assistance they need.
"Feedback from mock audits, pilot audits and the first farms certified to the ASC Farm Standard has provided valuable insights into how the standard operates in practice and where we can make improvements to support effective implementation.
As implementation has progressed, ASC said it has identified opportunities to improve clarity, consistency and implementation of certain requirements.
In some cases, equivalent information is already captured through existing systems, processes or assurance mechanisms. In others, implementation experience has highlighted opportunities to refine how requirements are applied in practice.
Alison Hutchins, ASC Producer Engagement Director, said: “Implementing a new global standard is an ongoing process of learning and improvement. Feedback from farmers, auditors and other stakeholders is helping us refine implementation and ensure the Farm Standard remains effective, credible and capable of delivering meaningful environmental and social outcomes. Our focus is on giving farms the guidance and support they need to transition successfully.”
ASC said it will continue investing in guidance, implementation tools, training and stakeholder engagement to support farms throughout the transition. Further information on the transition extension, Farm Standard V1.0.1A and supporting resources is available through the ASC Programme Centre.
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