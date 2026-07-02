ASC gives farmers another year to comply with new standard

Producers have been given another year to comply with the new Farm Standard from the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) – and ASC has also published an interim version of the standard to support farms already transitioning.

Fish farmers have another year to comply with the ASC Farm Standard

Fish farmers have another year to comply with the ASC Farm Standard

The ASC Farm Standard was launched in May 2025, with the aim of replacing the existing ASC raft of species-specific standards with a single framework covering environmental, welfare and social factors.

While some producers have already started to comply with the new regime, the date for transition to the new standard had originally been set for 1 May 2027. It has now been put back to 1 May 2028, providing farms with an additional year to complete the transition.

ASC said: “The extended transition period provides greater flexibility for farmers while allowing ASC to continue strengthening guidance, tools and implementation support based on practical experience and stakeholder feedback.”

The organisation is stressing that the new Farm Standard remains the future of ASC certification and is available today for farms wishing to transition, with many farmers already progressing through the process.

In the meantime, ASC has released Farm Standard V1.0.1A, an interim version that acts as a practical bridge to V1.1, effective from 1 July 2026 until 1 February 2027. It temporarily pauses auditing against a small number of requirements under review, giving farms greater certainty while work on V1.1 continues.

ASC expects to publish Farm Standard V1.1 on 1 November 2026, subject to its governance and approval processes.