AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE: PANAFERD

Panaferd’s natural pigmentation keeps your salmon aligned with where retailers, regulators and consumers are heading; further, Panaferd’s main carotenoid, astaxanthin, is the same kind of molecule that nature has built to protect the organisms that consume them, serving as antioxidant. Panaferd is non-GMO, natural and traceable, produced through fermentation — the same process used to brew beer. A confident choice for the years ahead. Speak to your feed supplier, or get in touch with us.

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