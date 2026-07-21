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AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE: PANAFERD

News22 Jul 2026by Janice Johnston

In a market where consumer expectations and regulation keep shifting, choosing inputs that stay ahead of the curve is smart. 

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ANCI jul 26

Panaferd’s natural pigmentation keeps your salmon aligned with where retailers, regulators and consumers are heading; further, Panaferd’s main carotenoid, astaxanthin, is the same kind of molecule that nature has built to protect the organisms that consume them, serving as antioxidant. Panaferd is non-GMO, natural and traceable, produced through fermentation — the same process used to brew beer. A confident choice for the years ahead. Speak to your feed supplier, or get in touch with us.

 

www.panaferd.com

ANCIFeed & Feed systemsPanaferdProducts and InnovationssalmonSea Farming
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