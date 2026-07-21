AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE: PANAFERD

In a market where consumer expectations and regulation keep shifting, choosing inputs that stay ahead of the curve is smart.
Panaferd’s natural pigmentation keeps your salmon aligned with where retailers, regulators and consumers are heading; further, Panaferd’s main carotenoid, astaxanthin, is the same kind of molecule that nature has built to protect the organisms that consume them, serving as antioxidant. Panaferd is non-GMO, natural and traceable, produced through fermentation — the same process used to brew beer. A confident choice for the years ahead. Speak to your feed supplier, or get in touch with us.
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