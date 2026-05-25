Who will buy AKVA?

If AKVA decides to go ahead with a sale, it could turn out be the aquaculture deal of the year – and possibly the deal of the decade.

The fish farming technology giant raised a few eyebrows last month when it announced that, to maximise shareholder value, it was carrying out a strategic review of the business, with a sale one of the options. Another possible avenue is a merger.

The board says the timing is appropriate to explore alternatives that may, “unlock and crystallise the underlying value of the company”.

The asking price is a guessing game, but is likely to be around NOK 5.5 billion (£435m) and higher than the market capitalisation.

The two largest shareholders at present are the Egersund Group AS, itself a premier supplier of fishing gear and aquaculture equipment, which holds 51% of the shares, and the Israel Corporation Ltd which has an 18% stake. Both are backing the move.

AKVA has achieved remarkable growth since it evolved from making plastic pens 52 years ago, to become the world’s largest aquaculture technology business.

It is a huge supplier of aquaculture services with a global reach and locations wherever there are large fish farming operations, including Scotland, Chile, Iceland and Canada, as well as its primary hub Norway.

The industry is rife with speculation as to who might buy, but as yet no-one is raising their head above the parapet.

However, analysts are pointing to the existing major shareholders (Egersund and Israel Corporation) to strengthen their position within the group.

Salmon farming giants Mowi and SalMar, who might want to take control of another part of the aquaculture industry, could also be interested, it is thought.

Other suggestions are private equity firms, especially those with a “blue economy” label or one of the technology giants from either Europe or the United States or even AKVA’s competitor ScaleAQ.

Finally, there is also the very real possibility that AKVA will remain as it is, continuing to grow and dominate the supply sector.