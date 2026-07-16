Under one roof: Aquaculture UK 2026

The UK aquaculture sector’s biggest trade event made history this June, not only with record-breaking crowds but also with a move to Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus.

He added that, while the industry appreciated Mairi Gougeon’s support and her efforts in implementing the regulatory reforms set out in the Griggs Report, commissioned by the Scottish Government to streamline the consenting system for aquaculture, there was a strong desire to see further action on this front.

He also highlighted the role of the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Cluster (SAIC) in fostering collaboration and innovation. Welcoming the minister, Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of the industry body Salmon Scotland, noted that they were both sheep farmers and had an appreciation of the challenges of livestock aquaculture. Scott stressed the importance of the salmon farming sector to Scotland’s economy.

Fairlie also stressed that growth must be sustainable and added: “We are committed to ensuring that communities where aquaculture operates must share in the benefits it creates.”

He pledged that regulation of the industry would provide pathways for investment, opportunity and growth.

Fairlie said: “This sector can capitalise on the demand for high quality, nutritious food.”

He linked First Minister John Swinney’s three key priorities – prosperity, security and fairness – to the contribution aquaculture can make for Scotland.

He also said that the Scottish Government would continue to resist calls for a moratorium on growth for salmon farming in Scotland. Fairlie backed up his words with an announcement of a further grant from Marine Fund Scotland, supporting Cooke Scotland’s recirculating aquaculture system salmon smolt facility at Cairndow, to the tune of £1.9m. The hatchery project, which started construction in March, has already received support from Marine Fund Scotland.

Fairlie, who was given the aquaculture brief in John Swinney’s government following the recent Scottish elections, said: “Aquaculture has a significant role to play and a significant potential for growth.”

It was, however, her successor in the Rural Affairs brief, Jim Fairlie, Minister for Agriculture, Marine and the Islands, who opened the show with a ringing endorsement of the sector.

Mairi Gougeon, former Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands also made an appearance at the AGM.

“I take immense pride in championing a flagship sector for Scotland and, indeed, the United Kingdom’s biggest food export,” he said, adding that the just announced removal of 33% tariffs on salmon exports to India would unlock “fresh avenues of growth” for more than 3,600 Scottish businesses.

The importance of the trade show in the sector’s calendar was also highlighted by Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander, who delivered a video message to Salmon Scotland members at their AGM, held on day one of Aquaculture UK.

Many regular show-goers attributed the greater global presence – which included five national pavilions – to the accessibility of Glasgow as a city, opening up Scottish aquaculture to a wider international audience.

The biennial event, which ran from June 16 to 17, saw a 22% increase in visitors since the last Aquaculture UK in Aviemore, with international attendees surging by 33%.

Wild salmonids are certainly in decline but, Jaffa said, the evidence suggests that sea lice (and salmon farms) are not the chief culprits. In fact, the finger could point at changes in fishing policy that are likely to have increased the likelihood of salmon ending up as by-catch.

As he put it: “If we can’t find them, the chances of fish finding them are very small.”

Meanwhile, models that set out to predict the presence of sea lice in and around fish farming areas have not so far been confirmed by observation.

Evidence from the Canadian west coast also does not support the case that the presence or absence of sea farms is correlated with the level of sea lice found on wild fish, Jaffa said.

In Scotland’s Loch Maree, for example, where the decline is wild salmon is well documented, this clearly began in the 1950s, well before salmon farming took off in the area. In fact, the rate of decline appears to have slowed after 1982.

Similarly, he presented figures that showed that the timeline for varying salmon counts in Scotland does not easily fit the narrative that population declines are linked to the rise in fish farming.

He took some examples of salmon population collapses that have been linked to sea lice and argued that the evidence doesn’t quite hold up. In Ireland, for example, in 1989 a large number of post-smolts were found in coastal waters in a poor state of health, many seriously infested with sea lice. They were also very underweight, however, and the likelier explanation was that a salinity anomaly that year had reduced the level of plankton and thus hit the salmon’s food source, and the sea lice represented a secondary infection for already weakened fish.

Later that day, Fish Farmer columnist and seafood industry commentator Dr Martin Jaffa addressed the topic in a talk titled, perhaps provocatively, “Are Sea Lice Guilty as Charged?”

5. Update the underpinning science – with a commitment to do this every 4-5 years.

4. Define the “shape of success” – the SLRF needs an evaluation strategy; and

3. Full framework to be implemented – it is currently incomplete;

He described the process as “listening, fact checking and then reporting”.

Mark Inall, Scottish Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser, Marine, explained how he went about his review of the Scottish Government’s Sea Lice Regulatory Framework (SLRF). The industry had raised concerns when the SLRF was first published, and Inall was asked to look at it.

One of the hottest topics, as ever, was the question of sea lice and their impact on farmed and wild salmon.

There was a belief, however, that from today’s difficult times, a more resilient industry could emerge. As Andre Van put it: “People on the farms can see the challenges and, given the opportunity, they will find solutions.”

The panellists were both optimistic and pessimistic about the future, with Jamie Wyllie observing: “If we don’t adapt, we won’t exist.”

In one of Wednesday’s sessions, the Young Aquaculture Society (YAS) held a panel discussion on “Farming Futures”. Chaired by YAS Vice-President Nigel Welford, the panel included Jamie Wyllie of Ruchlaw Produce; Leigh Eisler of community seaweed farmer South West Mull and Iona Development; Andre Van of Kames Fish Farming; and Will Varcoe of tech start-up Rubisko.

Are semi-closed pens the answer? Mark Shotter, whose company has just won planning permission to site a semi-closed farm in Loch Long, said the technology can only be part of the answer. He sees it as supporting conventional net-pen sea farms by creating a halfway option for post-smolts to become habituated to the ocean in a more protected environment.

Graham was not optimistic about prospects for offshore farming beyond three nautical miles, which some see as the next frontier “The level of investment for structures capable of operating offshore is far too high.”

He estimated that the Scottish salmon industry could get to 300 or 400 tonnes annually, up to double the tonnage recorded in 2024.

He said: “We might see, not more sites but a consolidation of production in high-energy sites, and more inshore sites used for post-smolts.”

Stewart Graham pointed out that there are 200 licensed fish farming sites in Scotland – many of which are not being farmed.

That, she said, will depend on whether we can have a regulatory regime that allows for innovation.

But what will shape the future industry? As Anne Anderson put it: “It depends on what the Scottish sector is allowed to do.”

Mike Spain stressed: “To keep generating wealth for the people of Scotland, we need to ensure that we have a sustainable, growing aquaculture industry.”

Chaired by SAIC’s Sarah Riddle, the panel included: Stewart Graham, Managing Director of Gael Force Group; Mark Shotter, Project Director, Loch Long Salmon; Mike Spain, Director of Aquaculture and Marine Ecosystem Services, Crown Estate Scotland; Anne Anderson, Director, TirMara Advisory; and Chris Matthews, Operations Director, Fish Vet Group and Business Unit Director (UK & Ireland) PHARMAQ Analytiq.

What will the next 25 years look like for aquaculture in Scotland? SAIC, the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Cluster, hosted a panel to address that question.

Dr Katharine Clayton of UWS led a panel discussion on the topic, and the forum is due to hold its first workshop in Glasgow this November.

Meanwhile, Aquaculture UK saw the launch of a new initiative, the Decapod Aquaculture Forum to widen knowledge of farming crustaceans. These species have taken on a higher profile in terms of health and welfare over the past few years, and the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) is calling for those with an interest in this field to take part.

He added: “Low trophic aquaculture could be one of the pathways to this, for the marine industry.”

As Adam Hughes observed, Scotland’s Environment Bill sets out the aim of having a “nature positive” economy by 2030, although what this means and how it can be achieved are not clear.

As David Jarrad pointed out, regeneration on the part of shellfish farmers is typically about repairing the damage done to the environment by others.

Eoin Murray added that remediation is driven by compliance, while regeneration goes much further.

He explained that while remediation is about offsetting an impact caused by human activity, regeneration goes further. “It’s a much broader concept.”

Adam Hughes said: “It’s all about rebuilding the capital from which ecosystem services flow.”

This was the subject of a discussion hosted by Seaweed Scotland and chaired by its CEO, Rhianna Rees. Panellists were: Eoin Murray, Chief Investment Officer, Rebalance Earth; Prof Adam Hughes, Senior Researcher, Scottish Association for Marine Science; and David Jarrad, Chief Executive, SAGB.

Low-trophic aquaculture, based on species further down the food chain like shellfish and seaweed, can arguably help to regenerate the marine environment.

Technology for breakfast

With some a little bleary-eyed following the Aquaculture Awards the previous night (not to mention celebrating Norway’s World Cup win over Iraq), the Innovation Theatre was packed for a joint Norwegian/Scottish breakfast session on “Driving the next wave of aquaculture innovation”.

The event was sponsored by Innovation Norway and the organisation’s Hilda Hukkelberg introduced presentations from Salmon Scotland’s Iain Berrill, Stewart Graham of Gael Force – who talked about the semi-closed pens Gael Force is developing, and the challenges placed by Scotland’s regulatory system – Brian Quinn of veterinary diagnostic business Wellfish Tech and Ian Wilson of aquaculture tech business the Asteroceras Group.

For Norway, the presenters were representing aqua data specialists Seaqloud and Aquabyte, as well as modelling firm Oceanbox.

In the following panel discussion, the participants addressed the factors that can make innovation work, or hold it back; and how the industry can bring data together from different producers for mutual benefit.

The Chilean aquatech sector was also well represented at Aquaculture UK, with a pavilion representing a range of companies and a presentation featuring Sudvet and its feed-based health solutions; Innovex, an oxygenation and sensor supplier; and disinfection specialist Adclean Tech.

Three entrepreneurs

The second day also saw presentations from three entrepreneurs involved in groundbreaking aquaculture projects.

Mike Berthet, a director with AquaCultured Seafood, told delegates that fundraising is underway to secure the next phase of capital for the RAS (recirculating aquaculture system) salmon farm. He said he hoped this would take around six months.

He added that the company had also identified a potential site for a farm in south Wales and a second site in Grimsby.

The plan for a land-based salmon farm in Grimsby, on England’s east coast, has been around two years in planning, followed by two years in the planning process, including three judicial reviews as a result of opposition on the part of animal rights campaigners.

Mike Berthet explained that Grimsby is an ideal site, as it is a major centre for seafood processing. He said the proposed farm site, on reclaimed industrial land next to Grimsby’s football stadium, is within 3,000 metres of seven of the largest salmon processors in England.

The farm is projected to produce up to 7,500 tonnes annually, an increase on the original proposal of around 5,000 tonnes.

Berthet said the project would create 200 construction jobs and 70 full-time jobs once the farm is operational, in a town that has been badly hit by the decline in the fishing industry.

He said that the farm would also take a quarter of a million polystyrene boxes – currently used for transporting salmon from Scottish farms to Grimsby – out of the system, and would produce salmon guaranteed to be free of sea lice and microplastics.

Although financial projections for the project had been based on general market prices for salmon based on the Fish Pool, Berthet added, he expected that the AquaCultured salmon would command a premium price thanks to its lower environmental impact and microplastics-free guarantee.

A likely key supplier for the RAS project has been identified but the choice has not been disclosed.

Berthet said the UK Seafood Federation and the local authority had been supportive, but added that the project had had “zero support” from central government. Recently, a planned meeting with government minister Angela Eagle had been cancelled thanks to the latest Cabinet reshuffle.

He said: “There have been many hurdles.”

Despite the challenges, however, Berthet said the growing global demand for high quality seafood meant prospects for the company are good: “We feel that we’re in a very good space.”

Andrew Whiston, founder of Rastech, talked about his experience so far farming tropical king prawns in the less than tropical surroundings of St Andrews, Fife. As previously reported in this magazine, Whiston and his colleagues overcame the problem of maintaining a viable temperature by designing the RAS (recirculating aquaculture system) farm with a high level of insulation, and by sourcing energy from solar power, methane from the farm’s own waste and excess heat from a data centre.

As he put it: “It wasn’t smooth – we had nobody to copy!”

The farm has now produced eight cohorts, raised and sold, and Whiston is now raising capital to build a second facility at another location. The design of the farm is modular and, Whiston said, it could be used equally to grow finfish like tilapia, char or trout. He is hoping, however, that the St Andrews farm could be the precursor to a home-grown prawn industry in the United Kingdom.

Thue Holm is also a veteran of land-based aquaculture, as one of the original founders of salmon farming business Atlantic Sapphire and now as a director of AquaFounders, a company he set up along with Ohad Maiman, formerly CEO at The Kingfish Company.

Holm talked about one of AquaFounders’ ventures, Farm in a Box, which he hopes will revolutionise RAS farming, especially for smaller operators. Farm in a Box is a modular, prefabricated system which Holm describes as ”plug and play” – something which would allow a small farmer to get started within three to six months.

He added: “We think RAS is absolutely necessary to grow aquaculture production.”

Aquaculture UK’s packed programme included many more presentations, on topics from plankton monitoring to genomics and the future of feed.

Melanie Siggs of consultancy LRQA set out a vision of how an “ecosystem of assurance” could help address uncertainty and risk in real time rather than relying on backward-looking audits; while SAIC’s Sarah Riddle led a discussion with the National Robotarium’s Naomi Battison, Underwater Contracting’s Mick Bower and others on robotics and automation in aquaculture.

For two days in Glasgow, the movers and shakers of the aquaculture sector were gathered under one roof. Their appetite will have been whetted for 2027!