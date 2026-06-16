Shellfish: Pacific vs native oysters

Tim Edwards, who farms Pacific oysters (Magallana gigas) on the River Avon in south Devon, has been in the news a lot recently, after being given notice to shut down by the Duchy of Cornwall , which owns the riverbed.

It’s a decision he says is a great disappointment and is not supported by fact.

“There has been an oyster farm here for more than 50 years and I have been farming the river for a decade, keeping production small and manageable at around 125,000 oysters a year, because it is not a large estuary,” he said. “In addition, my stock is triploid, which makes it functionally sterile and unable to breed in the wild.”

The Duchy, however, advised by conservation groups, has declined to renew his lease on the grounds that Pacific oysters have been classed as an invasive species and they will only support the farming of native oysters (Ostrea edulis).

Edwards has been helping a native oyster restoration project in the nearby Salcombe Estuary and has tried farming them in the Avon, but without success. Mussels too failed to thrive in the estuary.

“A habitat regulation assessment found that we are not having any adverse impact on the environment, so it’s difficult to agree with the Duchy’s decision. Oysters actually benefit marine ecosystems,” he said.

He also argued that stopping the farming of Pacific oysters would not stop them spreading, as shown clearly in a paper produced for the Shellfish Association of Great Britain (SAGB) by Essex University. “Restrictions on UK aquaculture of Pacific oyster (Magallana gigas) will not prevent naturalised spread but suppress ecological and economic benefits to coastal communities,” by Alex Shakspeare, Tom C Cameron and Michael Steinke* shows that M. gigas is effectively naturalised in the UK and should be treated as such, as it is in France, where production tops 100,000 tonnes per year, compared to the UK’s 2-3,000 tonnes.

Despite entreaties to the Duchy from SAGB and supporters for a more pragmatic approach, despondent Edwards has been gradually clearing away his trestles.

However, this week, following his appearance on local BBC news and articles that appeared far and wide, the Duchy have offered a glimmer of hope and a potential change in attitude.

“I suggested that I could look at reducing the number of oysters I farm and undertake a proper university-led study to look at the genotypes of the feral oysters in the Yealm estuary. This would ascertain if any of the triploids revert to diploids and spawn. I could also manage the feral beds, income from which would be used to help fund native oyster restoration in the estuary,” he said.

“These are very early days and there is a lot to negotiate, but I am just pleased that the Duchy has finally agreed to look at the issue and to talk.”

In changing from farming diploid to triploid oysters, Edwards found difficulty in sourcing sufficient juveniles.

Initially, Guernsey Seafarms was the only hatchery to produce triploid seed, but more recently, Kelsey Thompson, Aquaculture Director at Morecambe Bay Oysters, has been working with Julien Vignier, a bivalve hatchery specialist at Cawthron in New Zealand, to perfect the technique.

“Triploids have three sets of chromosomes compared to the two in diploids, which makes them more difficult to produce in the hatchery. This reflects in the price of the seed, which is more expensive. They are also a lot more tricky to farm. Triploids grow faster and reach a larger size than diploid oysters, as they are sterile, so do not expend energy on reproduction. However, faster growth also means they need a lot more grading and attention to avoid fragile shells, and they tend to handle better in cooler areas,” Thompson said.

He is eagerly awaiting the opening of a new laboratory at Morecambe Bay, which will provide the exacting conditions required to produce quality triploid seed.

However, Thompson is critical of the wildlife trusts who proclaim that while triploid oysters may be the panacea to gigas production, they want everyone to produce native oysters.

“Conservation groups fail to understand the issue from the point of view of the farmer. Native oysters are delicate and take longer to grow, yet there is plenty of money available for restoration groups, but not for the farmers who produce them as food. This is the agenda we have to work with,” he said.

The native oyster season runs from September to April, and conforms to the old saying of only eating them when there is an “R” in the month. This is when the oysters spawn and brood their eggs and young larvae within their shells. Pacific oysters release their eggs and sperm into the water to mix blindly, and can be eaten all year round.

*“Restrictions on UK aquaculture of Pacific oyster (Magallana gigas) will not prevent naturalised spread but suppress ecological and economic benefits to coastal communities,” by Alex Shakspeare, Tom C. Cameron and Michael Steinke. bit.ly/3RA5163