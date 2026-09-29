Shellfish: A long road back

An alliance built on the mussel-farming platform

The day did not end with the signing. A working session was held in parallel with representatives of the Cooperativa Semillero Cascajal, Agromarina La Estancia, Colorado Sur and other mussel farmers from the region, all sharing one conviction: to diversify their mussel operations by adding the Chilean oyster, with international markets in mind.

Within this framework, the Austral University committed to the permanent supply of seed as the cornerstone of the alliance – a guarantee that gives certainty to farmers and makes it possible to plan volumes. HubChile, through its REDIA platform, will act as the commercial coordinator, connecting farmers with the sector’s technical and input suppliers, safeguarding production traceability and organising the supply model for the associated producers.

The underlying goal, the organisations say, is to build a value chain with global standards, capable of meeting the sanitary requirements of destination markets – an objective that requires adding more links: universities and research centres to provide knowledge, and suppliers of inputs, materials and technology to complete the operational chain.

Mussel farming offers a foundation to build on, the partners say. As the world’s leading mussel exporter, the sector harvested around 338,597 tonnes of mussels in 2025 – 16% less than the previous year, for reasons of production cycle and market – but it retains a mature logistics, sanitary and commercial infrastructure.

If the history of the Pacific oyster made one thing clear, it is that access to international markets is decided on sanitary grounds. Authorisation to export bivalve molluscs depends on the Chilean authorities: it requires classifying and monitoring farming areas, certifying safety for human consumption and, above all, negotiating with the health authorities of destination countries for the approvals that open each market.

At the working session there was consensus on a direct call: that the state treat this diversification as a sector priority and drive it with an active, committed role, not merely a supervisory one. The task involves Subpesca, Sernapesca, the Health Service, Subrei and ProChile for production planning, sanitary supervision and certification, trade agreements and promotion abroad – but it requires more than coordination between offices: it requires institutions to get firmly behind the sector and support the process from day one, so that the traceability and standards now being built in the water find, at the other end, the doors to export open.

Yohana González Sepúlveda, Director of Innovation and Business at HubChile, said: “This agreement is an important step towards addressing one of the historic challenges of the Chilean oyster – access to quality seed with verified traceability – although we are aware that the path has several fronts still to resolve… we are building a value chain in stages, in a realistic and sustainable way.

“The Chilean oyster is a niche business, and that is where our bet lies: a differentiated product, of traceable origin and with high production standards, capable of positioning itself in demanding international markets. A model designed for mussel farmers with an export vocation, willing to join an alliance with a clear and shared goal.”

Agromarina La Estancia is one of the businesses taking part in the development of a pilot project to farm the Chilean oyster in the Chiloé archipelago.

Agromarina’s Chief Executive, Marcos Galindo, commented: “We know this is a first step. The road requires technical strengthening, applied research and commercial development. Yet there is a clear conviction: just as in the past the joint work of the state, academia and the private sector positioned the Chilean mussel as a world-leading product, today there is the chance to repeat that success story.”

The agreement is already showing its first results on the ground. With the seed handed over, validation of the farming units in operational concessions has begun; in the coming months, the parties will monitor the growth and survival of the seed – key information to fine-tune techniques and plan volumes with an export focus. In parallel, the conversations are already beginning to raise options such as a cooperative or an oyster consortium.

The key partner organisations said: “More than an agreement between two institutions, what is beginning to take shape is a productive and commercial alliance between academia, HubChile and the participating mussel farmers, open to bringing in new producers that meet the required standards. This time, the Chilean oyster is not starting from scratch: it is starting from an alliance.”