Seaweed: Red letter day

A red seaweed native to Western Australia could hold the key to reducing greenhouse emissions from livestock farming – and so much more.

The state government of Western Australia (WA) has granted an aquaculture licence to Fremantle-based company SeaStock Pty Ltd for Western Australia’s first commercial scale, land-based seaweed production facility, now under construction in Oakford, a suburb of Perth.

In recent years, algae aquaculture markets have developed significantly both locally and abroad for a type of red algae known as Asparagopsis.

Asparagopsis grows naturally along the WA coast, but SeaStock has developed an innovative onshore cultivation method that provides consistent quality biomass and high yield, compared with traditional offshore cultivation methods.

The company focuses on the production of Asparagopsis taxiformis, a warm water species native to Western Australia which favours ocean temperatures of 19-29ºC.

This new aquaculture licence, the government says, will allow SeaStock to commence its first phase of commercial production to meet the growth in global demand across their product range.

Probably the best known use for Asparagopsis is as a feed additive, to reduce methane emissions from cows when included as part of their diet. Researchers at CSIRO (the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, Australia’s leading national scientific agency) found that when Asparagopsis taxiformis is added to cattle feed it significantly neutralises the methane produced in the animals’ stomachs.

In addition to reducing methane emissions from Asparagopsis feed supplement, CSIRO researchers recorded a potential of 20% growth rate enhancement during a 90-day feeding period due to the energy intensive nature of methane generation.

This red seaweed also, however, has the potential for use in a more diverse range of products.

The natural red pigment from Asparagopsis has antibacterial, anti-ageing, anti-allergy, antiviral, and collagen promoting properties. Compounds derived from algae are currently in use across the pharmaceutical industry to treat a wide range of conditions from stomach ailments to cancer, and heart and lung diseases.

Using methods patented by the company, SeaStock extracts these high-purity compounds from Asparagopsis, which can then be used in food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, skin care and cosmetic products, as well as agriculture and in the meat and dairy industries.

Western Australia’s Labour Government, under Premier Roger Cook and through the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, has been working with SeaStock since 2024 to provide an enabling regulatory environment for aquaculture trials.

This has supported SeaStock to develop a scalable, land-based production method for Asparagopsis.

The company’s method enables it to control the variables that make consistent ocean-based production challenging, increase concentration levels of key compounds within algae, and minimise environmental impact.

Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis said: “Algae aquaculture is an exciting, emerging sector and I applaud SeaStock for their leadership and investment in Western Australia.

“This aquaculture licence opens the door for SeaStock to increase commercial production to meet growing demand nationally and internationally for these high-purity, naturally produced extracts.

“The Cook Labour Government is proud to be supporting SeaStock and the sustainable development of aquaculture in Western Australia to help create new jobs and diversify the economy.”

SeaStock’s Managing Director, Tom Puddy, said: “This is an exciting phase in SeaStock’s journey. By keeping our production and processing here in WA, this enables SeaStock to consider further expansion of our production capacity within regional WA using the same licensing structure.

“Western Australia is geographically well positioned to capture the growth across the global markets, and clear regulatory frameworks and policy is anchoring WA as the centre of excellence in algae production and processing.

“Since our establishment, SeaStock has worked closely with the Western Australian Government to establish the industry regulatory framework to enable the algae industry to transition from research and development into commercial production.

“This is great example of industry and government working together to capture a global opportunity, creating jobs here in Western Australia.”