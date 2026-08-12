SAGB Conference Report: The way forward for shellfish

The Shellfish Association of Great Britain’s (SAGB) 56th Annual Conference, held at The Crown Estate Offices in London, was a resounding success, with a packed programme of speakers and excellent networking opportunities.

As SAGB Chair Mike Warner put it, “The conference is an excellent forum for conversations with like-minded people in this resilient industry that wouldn’t take place elsewhere.”

More than 120 people attended the event, hoping to hear from the UK Fisheries Minister, Stephen Morgan MP, who unfortunately was unable to join on the day, but instead sent a video recording. Recorded messages were also sent by the Welsh and Scottish Ministers. The lack of official attendance seems to me to be a missed opportunity to speak directly to industry and listen to their concerns, but perhaps that is why they avoided it!

Over two days, the talks covered both farmed and wild shellfish, and included presentations on production, regulation, marketing and consumption trends, and science.

Anneli Lofstedt from the University of Oxford, gave an interesting talk about the role of shellfish in our diet. She explained that we need a food system that is healthy and sustainable, because 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions are associated with the food system and there is a drive to achieve net zero by 2050. Dietary shifts are part of the solution needed, including the adoption of plant-rich diets, with moderate amounts of meat, dairy, and eggs. However, plant-rich diets can be insufficient in vitamin B12, calcium, iron and zinc, and increased intake of fish and shellfish could provide these missing nutrients.

As well as being good for health, farmed bivalves and seaweeds generate the lowest greenhouse gas emissions, nitrogen and phosphorous, water use and land use, so they are also good for the planet.

She recommended increasing demand for locally-caught shellfish through product innovation and reformulation, with a focus on affordability for lower-income groups. This, she said, will need investment in processing infrastructure. Development of fisheries and public health policies that promote increased consumption of local species are also needed, and this would help to reduce reliance on imports and make local fishing and aquaculture communities more resilient.

Colin Faulkner, Seafish CEO, spoke about rising to global challenges in the seafood sector. He explained how the latest Seafish Plan has been developed to help expand seafood trade by exploring and opening up new markets; develop a safe and skilled workforce; and make the supply chain more resilient. The highest value growth in UK shellfish exports was achieved in 2025 by scallops, octopus and nephrops, but farmed mussel exports to Europe also grew by +38%.

One highlight of the conference was the presentation of the SAGB’s inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr Colin Bannister. The award was initiated and sponsored by Venture Seafoods Limited, in recognition of Colin’s outstanding contribution to the seafood industry, with career roles spanning ICES, MAFF, the MSC and SAGB.

Another highlight was a trailer for the film “All Rivers Spill their Secrets to the Sea,” directed by Teessider Jeanie Finlay, which will be going on general release in the autumn.

The film tells the story of fisherman Stan Rennie, who found himself leading a grassroots fight for answers and a future, when thousands of dead crabs washed ashore along England’s Northeast coast. Fisherman and conservationists believe the die-offs were caused by dredging in the River Tees connected to the Tees Freeport project, which disturbed and released toxic chemicals from the river sediment. This story about community, grief and black humour left the audience stunned.