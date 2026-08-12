SAGB Conference Report: The way forward for shellfish

The Shellfish Association of Great Britain’s (SAGB) 56th Annual Conference, held at The Crown Estate Offices in London, was a resounding success, with a packed programme of speakers and excellent networking opportunities.
As SAGB Chair Mike Warner put it, “The conference is an excellent forum for conversations with like-minded people in this resilient industry that wouldn’t take place elsewhere.”
More than 120 people attended the event, hoping to hear from the UK Fisheries Minister, Stephen Morgan MP, who unfortunately was unable to join on the day, but instead sent a video recording. Recorded messages were also sent by the Welsh and Scottish Ministers. The lack of official attendance seems to me to be a missed opportunity to speak directly to industry and listen to their concerns, but perhaps that is why they avoided it!
Over two days, the talks covered both farmed and wild shellfish, and included presentations on production, regulation, marketing and consumption trends, and science.
Anneli Lofstedt from the University of Oxford, gave an interesting talk about the role of shellfish in our diet. She explained that we need a food system that is healthy and sustainable, because 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions are associated with the food system and there is a drive to achieve net zero by 2050. Dietary shifts are part of the solution needed, including the adoption of plant-rich diets, with moderate amounts of meat, dairy, and eggs. However, plant-rich diets can be insufficient in vitamin B12, calcium, iron and zinc, and increased intake of fish and shellfish could provide these missing nutrients.
As well as being good for health, farmed bivalves and seaweeds generate the lowest greenhouse gas emissions, nitrogen and phosphorous, water use and land use, so they are also good for the planet.
She recommended increasing demand for locally-caught shellfish through product innovation and reformulation, with a focus on affordability for lower-income groups. This, she said, will need investment in processing infrastructure. Development of fisheries and public health policies that promote increased consumption of local species are also needed, and this would help to reduce reliance on imports and make local fishing and aquaculture communities more resilient.
Colin Faulkner, Seafish CEO, spoke about rising to global challenges in the seafood sector. He explained how the latest Seafish Plan has been developed to help expand seafood trade by exploring and opening up new markets; develop a safe and skilled workforce; and make the supply chain more resilient. The highest value growth in UK shellfish exports was achieved in 2025 by scallops, octopus and nephrops, but farmed mussel exports to Europe also grew by +38%.
One highlight of the conference was the presentation of the SAGB’s inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr Colin Bannister. The award was initiated and sponsored by Venture Seafoods Limited, in recognition of Colin’s outstanding contribution to the seafood industry, with career roles spanning ICES, MAFF, the MSC and SAGB.
Another highlight was a trailer for the film “All Rivers Spill their Secrets to the Sea,” directed by Teessider Jeanie Finlay, which will be going on general release in the autumn.
The film tells the story of fisherman Stan Rennie, who found himself leading a grassroots fight for answers and a future, when thousands of dead crabs washed ashore along England’s Northeast coast. Fisherman and conservationists believe the die-offs were caused by dredging in the River Tees connected to the Tees Freeport project, which disturbed and released toxic chemicals from the river sediment. This story about community, grief and black humour left the audience stunned.
Florence Peyton-Jones, Aquaculture Asset Advisor for The Crown Estate, delivered a presentation on the Marine Delivery Routemap, which is an interactive digital scenario-planning platform designed to map out and model the multi-decade use of the seabed and coastline around England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It coordinates competing demands like clean energy, infrastructure and biodiversity, and shows where investments might take place to give the best outcomes for the economy, environment and society.
The aim is to add aquaculture to the Routemap and in preparation for this, The Crown Estate commissioned a study by the University of Plymouth to identify where environmental conditions would be most suitable for seaweed and shellfish cultivation.
Keith Jeffery, Principal Aquaculture Scientist at Cefas, gave an update on a project to build an Aquaculture Data Hub. The objective is to deliver an action from the 2020 ministerially supported English Aquaculture Strategy, which identified a lack of comprehensive information available to researchers, managers, policy makers and stakeholders. The website portal will provide the primary route for information relating to all aspects of marine and terrestrial aquaculture held by multiple agencies in England and Wales. Work has already commenced on the portal and a search for further funding is underway to continue the work.
Emeritus Professor Lewis LeVay introduced the Regenerative Aquaculture Forum, which hopes to find a pathway to rewarding shellfish farms for improving the marine environment. Plans are at an early stage to form a Community Interest Company to take the work forward. I will cover this important subject in the next edition of Fish Farmer.
Dr Rod Wilson and Dr Rob Ellis, from Exeter University, enlightened the audience about the UK Sustainable King Prawn Project. They explained that terrestrial farming is the greatest driver of biodiversity loss and a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and water pollution.
This project, which aims to facilitate a major expansion of the UK’s RAS shrimp production capacity and has a demonstration unit in Scotland, combines high value shrimp aquaculture with farm-based renewable energy to provide a novel home-grown protein that has lower greenhouse gas emissions, results in less water pollution and makes better use of land. When co-located with farm anaerobic digesters, indoor shrimp production units could maximise use of otherwise wasted heat energy, thus enhancing the sustainability and circularity of both industries.
The UK imports 22,852 tonnes of warm water shrimp each year from Central America and South East Asia, with a retail value of £319 million. However, this production is vulnerable to climate and disease crises, has high transport-related CO2 emissions and often uses environmentally unsustainable practices, which include the destruction up to 80% of nations’ mangrove forests and the illegal use of chemicals such as pesticides and antibiotics. Producing in the UK would completely avoid these issues and ensure a risk-free, healthier and sustainable supply chain of shrimp.
A major highlight of the conference is the gala dinner, held at Fishmongers’ Hall, where Caroline Voaden MP, chair of the APPG for Shellfish Aquaculture, gave an amusing and enlightening after-dinner speech, which highlighted her hopes for a future thriving sector.
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