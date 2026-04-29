Aquaculture plays a growing role in global food systems, providing a significant share of the animal protein worldwide. Improving feed efficiency and reducing environmental impact remain the most persistent challenges in this industry.

A pivotal focus of recent research is the use of probiotics: beneficial microbes that enhance host health and nutrient utilisation when incorporated into feed or water environments as a preventive and complementary strategy.

Probiotic use in aquaculture is not a new idea, but recent comprehensive evaluations of the field highlight both its potential and its limitations. Studies synthesising large bodies of evidence conclude that probiotics can influence digestive performance, disease resistance, gut microbiota balance and environmental health.

A recent review in Annals of Microbiology titled “A comprehensive overview of probiotics in aquaculture: from efficacy evaluation to diverse applications” discusses the role of probiotics in aquaculture as a sustainable tool for improving fish health and production efficiency, especially considering increasing challenges such as antibiotic dependence and deteriorating water quality in intensive aquaculture systems.

The paper reviews the criteria for selecting and evaluating probiotic strains, including biosafety, survival in the fish digestive system, resistance to environmental conditions, and their effectiveness in inhibiting pathogens.

Conversely, the review highlights several practical challenges, including the lack of standardised dosing and application protocols, as well as the variability in response among different fish species and production systems. The paper concludes that probiotics represent a promising tool for supporting the sustainability of aquaculture, but maximising their benefits requires further large-scale applied studies to standardise evaluation methods and commercial use.