New faces, same challenges

Scotland’s aquaculture sector has new ministers in charge, after Mairi Gougeon stepped down as Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands and as an MSP at the Holyrood election in May. Who are the new ministers, what’s on their agenda, and how will they address the issues raised by the industry and its rural workforce, and indeed those of its opponents?

The party in power – the Scottish National Party – has not changed. The new Rural Affairs Secretary is Gillian Martin MSP, a TV producer and lecturer from Aberdeenshire, who designed safety courses for the energy industry and managed an emergency media response team for companies operating in the North Sea for 10 years, giving her insights into the sector for her previous role as Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy.

Ms Martin said: “I am delighted to take on the role of Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Rural Affairs, bringing together our ambitious net zero and biodiversity commitments with our continued support to our marine, rural and agricultural, and land management, sectors.”

Working with her will be the new Minister for Agriculture, Marine, and the Islands, Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire. Jim Fairlie was born in Perth, and has lived and worked in the area all his life. He began his career as a shepherd before becoming a hill farmer. He built a successful food and events-based catering business and has extensive experience in urban and rural affairs. He was appointed Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity in February 2024.

We asked both ministers and their new departments what’s on their agenda for the aquaculture industry. A Scottish Government spokesperson told us the administration: “…is committed to improving fish welfare and streamlining consenting processes to support innovation and investment, which is crucial to the future of the aquaculture sector. Central to this is the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Cluster which we continue to support.”

The SNP has formed a minority government, and may need a confidence and supply arrangement with the Scottish Green party, which won a record share of votes and MSPs in May. In its previous power-sharing Bute House Agreement with the SNP, the Greens introduced a bold legislative programme which drew out many on either side of the debates, for or against, including fishing bans in “no take” zones called Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs). The plan was eventually dropped amid the backlash.

Does the SNP rule out bringing back HPMAs? The Scottish Government replied: “There is no intention to progress with any proposals for Highly Protected Marine Areas.”

Ariane Burgess, a Highlands and Islands MSP for the Greens, and a member of the influential Rural Affairs and Islands Committee and its fish farming inquiry in the last Parliamentary session, had called for a pause in the expansion of salmon farming.

“Scotland is now beyond the point of incremental change,” she argued. “After nearly a decade of scrutiny, the evidence is clear that the current system is failing both wild and farmed salmon.

“Millions of farmed fish continue to die prematurely every year, while wild Atlantic salmon, now recognised internationally as endangered, face mounting pressures in our rivers and coastal waters. The Scottish Government cannot continue to claim that regulation is sufficient while rejecting the very improvements Parliament has identified as necessary.

“This is no longer about disagreement over policy; it is about a growing gap between the evidence and the Government’s response to it. A pause on the further expansion of the industry is necessary to allow improvement on fish welfare, environmental protection and regulatory reform.”

Do the new ministers support a pause? The Holyrood spokesperson replied: “The Scottish Government does not support a moratorium on fish farm developments, which would see reductions in the investment and innovation which is helping the sector to adapt to key challenges.

“A moratorium would be counter to the ambitions set out in the Scottish Government’s Vision for Sustainable Aquaculture, limit producers’ capacity and willingness to make changes to their estate to manage production challenges, and could impact on Scotland’s attractiveness as a place to invest.”

What further regulation does the industry need? The Scottish Government responded: “Robust legislation, policies and operational practices already safeguard the health and welfare, and environmental impact of farmed fish in Scotland.

“It is vital that producers continue to drive down mortality to the lowest possible levels and we will continue to take forward a commitment made by the former Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands to introduce official guidance under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 to support producers understand their obligations, and support Animal and Plant Health Agency’s management of the enforcement regime.”