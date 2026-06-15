New faces, same challenges

Scotland’s aquaculture sector has new ministers in charge, after Mairi Gougeon stepped down as Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands and as an MSP at the Holyrood election in May. Who are the new ministers, what’s on their agenda, and how will they address the issues raised by the industry and its rural workforce, and indeed those of its opponents?
The party in power – the Scottish National Party – has not changed. The new Rural Affairs Secretary is Gillian Martin MSP, a TV producer and lecturer from Aberdeenshire, who designed safety courses for the energy industry and managed an emergency media response team for companies operating in the North Sea for 10 years, giving her insights into the sector for her previous role as Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy.
Ms Martin said: “I am delighted to take on the role of Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Rural Affairs, bringing together our ambitious net zero and biodiversity commitments with our continued support to our marine, rural and agricultural, and land management, sectors.”
Working with her will be the new Minister for Agriculture, Marine, and the Islands, Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire. Jim Fairlie was born in Perth, and has lived and worked in the area all his life. He began his career as a shepherd before becoming a hill farmer. He built a successful food and events-based catering business and has extensive experience in urban and rural affairs. He was appointed Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity in February 2024.
We asked both ministers and their new departments what’s on their agenda for the aquaculture industry. A Scottish Government spokesperson told us the administration: “…is committed to improving fish welfare and streamlining consenting processes to support innovation and investment, which is crucial to the future of the aquaculture sector. Central to this is the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Cluster which we continue to support.”
The SNP has formed a minority government, and may need a confidence and supply arrangement with the Scottish Green party, which won a record share of votes and MSPs in May. In its previous power-sharing Bute House Agreement with the SNP, the Greens introduced a bold legislative programme which drew out many on either side of the debates, for or against, including fishing bans in “no take” zones called Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs). The plan was eventually dropped amid the backlash.
Does the SNP rule out bringing back HPMAs? The Scottish Government replied: “There is no intention to progress with any proposals for Highly Protected Marine Areas.”
Ariane Burgess, a Highlands and Islands MSP for the Greens, and a member of the influential Rural Affairs and Islands Committee and its fish farming inquiry in the last Parliamentary session, had called for a pause in the expansion of salmon farming.
“Scotland is now beyond the point of incremental change,” she argued. “After nearly a decade of scrutiny, the evidence is clear that the current system is failing both wild and farmed salmon.
“Millions of farmed fish continue to die prematurely every year, while wild Atlantic salmon, now recognised internationally as endangered, face mounting pressures in our rivers and coastal waters. The Scottish Government cannot continue to claim that regulation is sufficient while rejecting the very improvements Parliament has identified as necessary.
“This is no longer about disagreement over policy; it is about a growing gap between the evidence and the Government’s response to it. A pause on the further expansion of the industry is necessary to allow improvement on fish welfare, environmental protection and regulatory reform.”
Do the new ministers support a pause? The Holyrood spokesperson replied: “The Scottish Government does not support a moratorium on fish farm developments, which would see reductions in the investment and innovation which is helping the sector to adapt to key challenges.
“A moratorium would be counter to the ambitions set out in the Scottish Government’s Vision for Sustainable Aquaculture, limit producers’ capacity and willingness to make changes to their estate to manage production challenges, and could impact on Scotland’s attractiveness as a place to invest.”
What further regulation does the industry need? The Scottish Government responded: “Robust legislation, policies and operational practices already safeguard the health and welfare, and environmental impact of farmed fish in Scotland.
“It is vital that producers continue to drive down mortality to the lowest possible levels and we will continue to take forward a commitment made by the former Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands to introduce official guidance under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 to support producers understand their obligations, and support Animal and Plant Health Agency’s management of the enforcement regime.”
While some in Scotland are calling for more regulation, the salmon farm industry itself is calling on the Scottish Government to cut “red tape”.
Before the election, trade body Salmon Scotland wrote an open letter to prospective MSPs, saying: “The current protracted consenting process places Scottish businesses at a significant disadvantage compared to other producing nations.”
The letter called on the next Scottish Government to finally implement the recommendations of an independent 2022 report by Professor Russel Griggs, including a one-stop shop for aquaculture and a 10-year regulatory framework.
The letter argued: “At present, Scotland’s salmon sector faces a complex, protracted and fragmented consenting and regulatory landscape, which places producers and supply-chain businesses at a disadvantage compared with international competitors.
“Reducing unnecessary bureaucracy and delays will unlock private investment, protect existing jobs, create new employment opportunities, and help anchor strong populations and resilient economies in Scotland’s rural and coastal communities.”
Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland, added: “Right now, red tape and delay are making it harder for businesses to invest, expand and compete internationally at exactly the wrong time.
“With new export opportunities opening up in markets such as India and South Korea, there is a real opportunity to grow further and strengthen our position as the UK’s top food export.
“What we need is smarter, more effective regulation, not less regulation, so Scotland can meet rising demand sustainably while maintaining the highest standards.
“If Scotland wants jobs, growth and thriving rural economies, the next Scottish Government must back practical reform that cuts delays and gives businesses the confidence to invest.”
Do the ministers support Salmon Scotland’s calls? The government spokesperson said: “Work to streamline the consenting process around fish farms to reduce duplication and ensure processes are effectively joined up remains a high level priority, and the Scottish Government recognises the challenges businesses face in navigating the system.
“The Scottish Government continues to progress delivery of further improvements working in collaboration with the sector and local authority partners.”
Scotland’s salmon farmers have also backed calls for a Holyrood inquiry into the future of the nation’s wild salmon. Tavish Scott has urged MSPs to carry out a full investigation this session into how the species is managed, and the environmental pressures it faces.
The call follows evidence given to the previous Rural Affairs and Islands Committee by Fisheries Management Scotland Chief Executive Dr Alan Wells, who would welcome an inquiry into wild salmon management. Dr Wells also recommended introducing a rod licence for anglers, to help improve catch data and support conservation.
Do the ministers support calls for an inquiry into wild salmon? A Scottish Government spokesperson replied: “It would be up to the Scottish Parliament and the successor Committee to the previous session’s Rural Affairs and Islands Committee to decide on whether to take forward an inquiry, which the Scottish Government would support as we would with any parliamentary inquiry.”
Finally we turned to issues highlighted by people in rural areas, such as the Highlands and Islands, where much of the aquaculture industry’s workforce live and work.
According to the Scotland’s Rural Voice survey published last December, the three top issues of concern for people in rural areas are health service access (45%), public transport (35%), and housing availability (30%). Rural organisations said the findings should come as a “call to action”.
Lack of local employment opportunities in rural areas is the most cited reason for people moving to urban areas at 62%, followed by a lack of housing at 45%, and poor public transport at 44%.
Rural Scots wanted the Scottish Government to commit to a range of policies in their communities, including investing in better broadband (90%), increasing funding for public transport (88%), and expanding housing options (78%).
Robert Neill, Vice-President of the National Farmers Union in Scotland, said: “Whether it’s housing, transport, digital connectivity or access to essential services, these issues are central to the wellbeing and sustainability of rural Scotland. We believe that strengthening rural infrastructure, empowering local decision-making, and supporting the businesses that underpin our rural economy must be a national priority.”
Fionna Kell, Director of Policy at Homes for Scotland, added: “These are critical insights from rural Scots, which show that nearly half view the lack of available housing a key driver for people moving away from their communities, their work and their local economies.
Building more new, high-quality, energy-efficient homes for rural communities has never been more urgent if Scotland is to reverse depopulation and improve the social and economic wellbeing of every part of the country.
Urgent action is now needed to support the small and medium home builders, whose numbers have fallen 70% since 2007 and are so critical to employing and training people across rural communities and delivering much-needed rural homes.”
First, how do ministers plan to improve digital connectivity? The spokesperson replied: “The Scottish Government has delivered over one million faster broadband connections and brought 4G mobile connectivity to 55 previously unserved rural and island communities in the last decade, backed by more than £1 billion of publicly driven investment.
“The Scottish Government’s £600 million Reaching 100% programme is extending access to faster broadband to over 40 Scottish islands, supported by significant investment in subsea infrastructure, helping to bring fast, reliable connectivity to some of the most rural communities in Scotland.
“Alongside this, Project Gigabit will add to the progress already made through our own R100 programme, bringing even more fast, reliable broadband to homes and businesses across the country, including rural and island communities not yet reached by existing plans.
“Project Gigabit is the UK Government’s initiative to roll out fast, reliable broadband across the UK. The Scottish Government is playing a key role in delivering Project Gigabit, leading local and regional roll-out and managing the UK-wide framework here in Scotland.”
How will ministers address the rural housing shortage? A spokesperson told us: “The Scottish Government is committed to supporting the delivery of affordable homes in rural and island communities. As part of the 2026/27 Scottish Budget, we will invest £4.1 billion of public money into affordable housing over the next four years. This will continue to support the delivery of 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which at least 10% will be in rural and island communities, supported by our Rural and Islands Housing Action Plan.
“We are building on the delivery of more than 13,000 affordable homes in rural and island areas between April 2016 and March 2025. In addition to our core Affordable Housing Supply Programme, our demand-led Rural and Islands Housing Fund was recently extended to applications to March 2028 with an increased budget of up to £37 million. This fund supports communities and others to bring forward deliverable housing projects in rural and island communities.
“Our intention is that a new housing agency will work with a broad range of rural and island partners including local authorities, housing providers, the Scottish National Investment Bank, and landowners to further support the delivery of affordable homes in rural and island communities.”
How do ministers plan to improve access to health services in rural areas? The spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is continuing to improve access to healthcare particularly in rural and island communities. This includes the introduction of a network of new walk-in GP services, including in rural and island communities like Invergordon, Shetland and Benbecula and working with local NHS Boards to understand local challenges, and ensure that the right support is in place to ensure the sustainability of rural services.
“The Scottish Government’s National Islands Plan, launched by the First Minister in February, also sets out a range of tangible actions to ensure island communities can access high-quality health services wherever they live.”
Ms Martin, the new Rural Affairs Secretary, summed up: “I recognise the challenges facing rural, coastal and island communities.
“In my new role, I will continue to champion for action which supports sustainable economic development in these communities, whilst managing our seas and land in a way which maintains high levels of animal and farmed fish welfare, improves biodiversity, ensures climate resilience and supports our net zero and nature targets.”
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