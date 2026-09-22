Land based farming: In the loop

Oceanloop, the German company which has developed technology to farm shrimp on land-based sites, is branching out into giant grouper – making it the first in Europe to produce this species commercially.
The company has secured 38.5 million euros (£33m) to scale its technology and expand production of giant grouper in Europe. The deal brings in capital from Hatch Blue’s Blue Revolution Fund and Stolt Ventures, the venture investment arm of Stolt-Nielsen, with a 32 million euro (£27.4m) venture-debt facility from the European Investment Bank. The EIB financing is backed by the European Union’s Invest EU programme and supports Oceanloop’s research, development and commercial expansion in Germany and Spain.
The capital will enable Oceanloop to enter the next phase of its European scale-up strategy: transforming more than a decade of operational, biological and engineering experience into a repeatable platform for commercial land-based marine aquaculture.
Oceanloop developed its own modular, software-controlled RAS (recirculating aquaculture system) approach initially for shrimp aquaculture, but has always maintained that it is equally applicable for finfish.
Sales from its existing land-based farm in Strande near Kiel began in April through Oceanloop’s sister company Honest Catch, marking the transition from R&D to commercial production. The existing facility is expected to supply approximately 20-30 tons per year. The new financing will support Oceanloop’s next stage of growth: construction of a 250-ton farm in Kiel starting by the end of this year, followed by a 2,000-ton commercial facility on Gran Canaria, with construction currently planned to start in 2029.
Oceanloop says giant grouper (Epinephelus lanceolatus) is a species particularly well suited to the company’s land-farming platform. One of the world’s largest and most highly valued grouper species, giant grouper is renowned in Asian premium seafood markets for its firm white flesh, delicate flavour and exceptional culinary versatility, the company added.
“This financing marks the beginning of Oceanloop’s industrial scale-up,” says Dr Fabian Riedel, founder and CEO of Oceanloop. “Together with our shareholder and technology partner Sander, we have spent more than a decade developing, operating and continuously improving land-based marine aquaculture systems.
“With Hatch Blue, Stolt Ventures and the European Investment Bank, we are bringing together specialist aquaculture investment expertise, decades of commercial seafood experience and long-term European growth financing. This gives us the foundation to scale Oceanloop from proven technology into an international aquaculture platform.”
The first phase of Oceanloop’s scale-up strategy will take place at Oceanloop’s existing site in Strande near Kiel. With construction starting by end of this year, the company will complement its current R&D farm with a new, state-of-the-art Oceanloop farm designed to produce approximately 250 tons of giant grouper annually. The Kiel facility will serve as both a commercial production site and a reference platform for the broader rollout of Oceanloop technology, the company says. It will combine farming operations with applied research, biological optimisation, laboratory services, digital monitoring, software development and operator training.
The site is intended to demonstrate the full Oceanloop operating model under commercial conditions – from juvenile stocking and biological management to harvesting, processing and product quality.
Operational data from Kiel will be used to continuously improve farm design, feeding strategies, animal welfare, energy efficiency and production performance across future Oceanloop facilities.
Following the scale-up in Kiel, Oceanloop plans to develop a commercial farm on Gran Canaria with an annual production capacity of approximately 2,000 tons of giant grouper. Oceanloop already has a local subsidiary on Gran Canaria and is currently advancing project development, planning and site-related activities. The facility is intended to become the company’s first industrial-scale production platform and an important reference project for the international deployment of Oceanloop technology.
The Gran Canaria facility is being designed as an integrated platform covering hatchery operations, farming, processing, digital farm management and quality control. Its location combines access to seawater, renewable-energy potential, aquaculture expertise and proximity to important European seafood markets.
The company hopes that its focus on giant grouper will demonstrate the versatility of the platform. It maintains that its RAS technology is modular, software-controlled and adaptable to different marine species, farm sizes and regional operating requirements.
Oceanloop will also continue its research and development activities for land-based shrimp farming, and the company is already in discussions with potential international partners interested in deploying Oceanloop technology for regional shrimp production. These discussions, the company says, include potential licensing arrangements, strategic partnerships and joint ventures in import-dependent seafood markets.
Dr Bert Wecker, founder and CTO of Oceanloop, says: “Our own European farms will initially focus on giant grouper, but the wider Oceanloop platform is designed for international replication across different species and markets.
“We see significant interest from partners that want to produce premium seafood closer to consumption without having to develop the required biology,engineering, software and operational expertise from the ground up.”