Kenya: Sisters are doing it for themselves

In Kenya, aquaculture is viewed as a male-dominated field. However, some women have decided to break this trend. Some of them are running big fish farms, producing hundreds of tonnes of fish per annum.
One such farmer is Angela Odero, who runs Rio Fish. The graduate of finance, accounting and management, who studied at the University of West London and University of Cumbria and who is also a chartered accountant, has worked in various roles in both the United Kingdom and Kenya, with a strong focus on finance and strategy.
“I’m deeply passionate about empowering disadvantaged women and youth, particularly in rural communities. Farming has always been close to my heart. Before venturing into aquaculture, I managed enterprises in poultry, tomatoes and bell peppers, supplying local supermarkets and eateries. Through these experiences, I developed a deep appreciation for agriculture not only as a business, but also as a tool for improving livelihoods and strengthening communities,” she says.
Growing up around Lake Victoria, she witnessed first-hand the challenges women faced in accessing fish for trade and household nutrition. The fish supply chain was largely controlled by men, and many women traders were excluded from lucrative opportunities or subjected to exploitation in order to secure fish supplies. At the same time, wild fish stocks were steadily declining due to overfishing and environmental pressures.
Odero says: “This situation deeply troubled me and sparked a determination to find a sustainable solution. I wanted to create opportunities for women to access nutritious fish for their families while also earning dignified and sustainable livelihoods. When I discovered aquaculture in Uganda, I immediately recognised its potential to address these challenges. I took time to understand how the industry worked, the investment required, and the legal and environmental considerations involved. With conviction and a clear vision, I convinced my spouse, and together we invested our savings to establish Rio Fish.”
Today, she says, Rio Fish represents more than a business: “It’s a platform for empowering women and youth, promoting sustainable aquaculture, improving food security and transforming lives within fishing communities.”
The farm, located along the beautiful black sandy shores of Rasira Beach in Suba South, Homa Bay County, overlooking the pristine waters of Lake Victoria, has a capacity to produce over 400 tonnes annually.
Odero says that aquaculture is traditionally a male-dominated field, but her journey has been driven by a strong passion to create sustainable opportunities for women.
She says: “Through strategic partnerships, innovation, adaptability and a focus on working smarter, we’ve been able to grow and sustain the business. Most importantly, our mission to empower women and youth remains at the heart of everything we do, and that purpose continues to inspire me every day.
“We work closely with our local community, which remains at the heart of everything we do. Our partnerships include like-minded collaborators, funders, government institutions and young professionals who share our vision for sustainable and inclusive aquaculture development. Women and youth remain our primary focus, as we’re committed to creating opportunities that empower them economically through sustainable fish farming, value addition and market access. By working together with diverse stakeholders, we continue to build an ecosystem that promotes innovation, resilience and shared prosperity within the blue economy.”
Rio Fish uses data-led smart aquaculture and green energy (solar), and manages its own fish gutting, scaling and added-value.
Odero says: “Beyond basic handling, we also process fish into value products such as fillets and other value-added forms to meet different customer needs and market segments.”
The company rears tilapia, but also distributes Nile perch, catfish and omena (sardines), selling their fish across Kenya.
It produces fingerlings and fish feeds, and supports women to produce tilapia fish which it buys and sells.
Among the milestones that she has achieved are: the establishment of a tilapia cage fish farm on Lake Victoria with an annual production capacity of approximately 400 tonnes; development of an aggregation and processing hub to improve fish handling and reduce post-harvest losses; empowerment and inclusion of women and youth in aquaculture through training, market access, and participation in fish farming and trading activities; and the promotion of sustainable and climate-resilient aquaculture practices within fishing communities; and the introduction and development of value-added fish products targeting urban markets.
Other milestones include: adoption of clean energy and circular economy initiatives, including upgrading a bio-digester to produce gas for fish drying and cold room energy support; and expansion of market access through partnerships with traders, retailers, aggregators and household consumers.
However, Odero says that there are some challenges to overcome, such as access to suitable financing, which remains a major constraint.
She says: “We’re also working to increase the adoption of aquaculture among women, ensuring more inclusive participation in the sector. In addition, many farmers are still hesitant to adopt quality feeds and data-driven farming practices, although we continue to engage, train and demonstrate the long-term benefits of these approaches. Access to reliable cold chain infrastructure also remains a significant challenge for many value chain actors, leading to post-harvest losses and wastage. Addressing this gap is critical to improving efficiency, reducing losses and increasing overall profitability across the sector.”
Elsewhere, in Mfangano Island, Lake Victoria, another female fish farmer is running a successful fish farming enterprise that has proven that aquaculture is not only for men. Michelle Mbeo is the founder of Lake View Fisheries Limited (LVF).
With her strong background in leadership and organisation development, having held leadership roles at leading international technology companies (Accenture and GE Healthcare), Mbeo is determined to take her aquaculture company to higher levels.
She says: “My information technology background is instrumental in implementing industry-leading software/technology at Lake View Fisheries Limited.”
The farm was established 13 years ago.
“Our advanced hatchery produces up to 1,000,000 high-quality fish fingerlings per cycle using recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and land-based ponds,” says Mbeo.
The business invests some in local production while the surplus is sold to local farmers, fostering regional aquaculture growth. Lake View Fisheries uses grow-out cages which have a production capacity of up to 1,000 tonnes of fresh tilapia per year.
The fish farmer reveals that Lake View Fisheries employs 18 permanent staff on contracts and 33 support staff – 66% of which are women.
Fingerlings are stocked in their own cages and the excess sold to small-holder fish farmers in Lake View Fisheries’ out-grower management platform. The platform has a total of 1,200 fish farmers. Some of the fingerlings are sold through government and private sector tenders. Fresh fish are sold to traders and direct consumers, through Lake View Fisheries’ eight branded shops. Some fresh fish are supplied to schools and events within the communities.
Fish feed accounts for up to 65% of the cost of Lake View’s production costs. The business sources quality feeds, which are environmentally compliant (in pellet form and free-floating) from a local approved supplier – Tunga Feeds.
Lake View Fisheries is looking to expand its market reach beyond Nyanza Province. The company aims to target a broader customer base within Kenya, including major supermarket chains, seafood wholesalers, seafood retailers and restaurant chains among others.
Michelle Mbeo adds: “Over the next five years, Lake View Fisheries plans to explore opportunities for exporting its high-quality tilapia to international buyers such as seafood importers, distributors, and restaurants.”
By venturing into these new markets, the company seeks to diversify its revenue streams and establish itself as a reliable provider of premium tilapia products both domestically and internationally.
Mathildah Amollo is another female fish farmer who is thriving in the male-dominated aquaculture of Kenya. The entrepreneur, who holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce – accounting option, with 20 years’ experience in the financial side of hospitality, is the founder of Greatlakes Feeds Ltd, a social enterprise located on the rural shores of Lake Victoria in Siaya County.
“My journey in aquaculture started in 2016, when I visited my rural home during holidays, where I saw women forced into transactional sex to access fish to feed their families and run their small fish businesses. It was heart-breaking to see them. I was motivated to start a business which would build a solution for fish scarcity and empower women to do fish production sustainably,” she says.
The company has the capacity to produce 1,000,000 fingerlings and 180 tonnes of fish feeds monthly.
Amollo explains: “For fingerlings production we have ponds and hatcheries with recirculating aquaculture system (RAS). For feed production, we have the whole line for feed production – from hammer mill, extrusion and pelletisers to modern drying units which all run on solar energy. Feed inputs are purchased from the local community, feed equipment is fabricated, assembled and built in-house, while fingerlings are also produced from our own hatcheries. We partner with local farmers from the community who produce raw materials for feed production. Currently we are partnering with the Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund’s empowerment programme for women.”
Tilapia was chosen because it is hardy, fast-growing, affordable to raise, and has very high demand across Kenya and globally, she says: “…making it one of the most profitable and sustainable aquaculture options”.
Greatlakes Feeds sells the fish at its landing site at the lake shore, for prices between KSH 300 (£1.73) and KSH 350 (£2.02) per kilo. While the company has not started processing the fish, it has plans, and has started building a fish processing plant, now 50% complete.
Amollo says: “Greatlakes Feeds Ltd is committed to making aquaculture affordable and accessible to all, including small-scale farmers... the company integrates agribusiness management, farmer training and community empowerment, enabling over 2,400 women and youths to transition into fish farming, create new income streams, and strengthen food security. By purchasing farm products from women as raw materials for feed production, Greatlakes Feeds Ltd provides them with income while lowering feed costs, promoting wider adoption of aquaculture.”
Some of the key milestones that she has been able to achieve include reducing feed production costs for farmers by up to 50%, increased yield for farmers by up to 40%, employment for 94 youths, and empowerment to over 2,000 women, who she says have become successful fish farmers.
Amollo was crowned the WAYA (Women Agripreneurs of the Year) Grand Prize Winner by AGRA (Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa) for pioneering this model of eco-friendly feeds and women’s empowerment.
“I was also named a Top Agri-Food Pioneer by the World Food Prize Foundation, and received international grant funding from Global Affairs Canada,” says the entrepreneur.
Nevertheless, there are some challenges that she has experienced in this venture.
“[The] challenge of raw materials, especially protein sources, is central for Greatlakes Feeds Ltd because fish feed relies heavily on high-protein ingredients. These are often scarce, expensive or diverted to human food markets, creating supply instability,” she says.
Amollo adds that there are companies that have been inspirational to her, including El Pasito Afro-Agricultural in Colombia which supports indigenous and Afro-descendant communities through tilapia farming and rural tourism.
“They demonstrate how aquaculture can drive community development. The organisation inspires me because they break stereotypes, innovate with technology, empower communities, and prove that aquaculture can be inclusive and transformative. The success story shows that women can thrive in every aspect of aquaculture, from feed production and cage farming to hatcheries and marine ventures.”
The entrepreneur reveals that the cost of running the firm is around KSH 40 million (around £231,000). “My business funding came from personal savings, retained business profits and bank loans, and I’m still seeking additional financing to upscale the organisation,” says Amollo.
“I broke stereotypes by challenging cultural perceptions and demonstrating that women can excel in both the technical and business aspects of aquaculture, from feed production to cage farming. By gaining expertise in fish nutrition, feed formulation and sustainable farming practices, I established credibility and trust among farmers and stakeholders. At the same time, I empowered women and youth through training and support, creating a ripple effect that showed aquaculture can be inclusive and transformative for communities. Finally, by building strong networks and partnerships with organisations, government agencies and farmer groups, I gained access to resources, markets and visibility that strengthened my business and helped me thrive in this challenging yet rewarding sector,” she says.
Amollo says that her vision for Greatlakes Feeds Ltd is to scale aquaculture into a pillar of food security, economic empowerment and environmental sustainability across East Africa. “We plan to expand operations beyond Lake Victoria into other parts of Kenya and neighbouring countries, making affordable feeds and fingerlings accessible to more farmers,” concludes the farmer.
Eliana Macharia is another fish farmer who is proving there is a place for women in the industry. She rears fish in the coastal region of Kenya.
The farmer has several fishponds – liner ponds and concrete – which she uses to rear fish. In addition, she has tilapia tanks and more than 20 small ponds.
Macharia says: “We don’t depend on recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS). Our ponds are designed in a special way to give us all the fry that we need without using RAS.
“We rear catfish and tilapia, as well as some species of ornamental fish.”
She bought the initial fingerlings from Sagana, central Kenya, but has also imported YY (male only) from the Netherlands – from a company known as Til-Aqua.
To reduce the cost of feed, the farmer rears black soldier fly larvae, to feed the fish, which she says are rich in protein.
The farm is capable of producing over 150,000 fingerlings per month, for sale to other farmers all over the country.
Meanwhile, Faith Mumo is the founder and CEO of Iviani Farm, rearing fish in the dry eastern part of Kenya. Though she also grows fruits such as mangoes, adding value by making various products for sale in Kenya and abroad, Mumo has become a successful fish farmer.
“We use a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) to rear fish,” says the farmer, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in fisheries and aquaculture. Her farm is located in Wote, Makueni County.
In a quest to reduce production costs, the award-winning farmer produces her own fish feeds.
She also trains other fish farmers, and connects them with fish markets within the country.
The farmer sells mature tilapia and catfish to various markets. In addition, she sells fingerlings to other farmers in the county.
Though there is a perception in Kenya that men are the ones who thrive in aquaculture, women have also proven that aquaculture is for everybody.
Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)