Kenya: Sisters are doing it for themselves

In Kenya, aquaculture is viewed as a male-dominated field. However, some women have decided to break this trend. Some of them are running big fish farms, producing hundreds of tonnes of fish per annum.

One such farmer is Angela Odero, who runs Rio Fish. The graduate of finance, accounting and management, who studied at the University of West London and University of Cumbria and who is also a chartered accountant, has worked in various roles in both the United Kingdom and Kenya, with a strong focus on finance and strategy.

“I’m deeply passionate about empowering disadvantaged women and youth, particularly in rural communities. Farming has always been close to my heart. Before venturing into aquaculture, I managed enterprises in poultry, tomatoes and bell peppers, supplying local supermarkets and eateries. Through these experiences, I developed a deep appreciation for agriculture not only as a business, but also as a tool for improving livelihoods and strengthening communities,” she says.

Growing up around Lake Victoria, she witnessed first-hand the challenges women faced in accessing fish for trade and household nutrition. The fish supply chain was largely controlled by men, and many women traders were excluded from lucrative opportunities or subjected to exploitation in order to secure fish supplies. At the same time, wild fish stocks were steadily declining due to overfishing and environmental pressures.

Odero says: “This situation deeply troubled me and sparked a determination to find a sustainable solution. I wanted to create opportunities for women to access nutritious fish for their families while also earning dignified and sustainable livelihoods. When I discovered aquaculture in Uganda, I immediately recognised its potential to address these challenges. I took time to understand how the industry worked, the investment required, and the legal and environmental considerations involved. With conviction and a clear vision, I convinced my spouse, and together we invested our savings to establish Rio Fish.”

Today, she says, Rio Fish represents more than a business: “It’s a platform for empowering women and youth, promoting sustainable aquaculture, improving food security and transforming lives within fishing communities.”

The farm, located along the beautiful black sandy shores of Rasira Beach in Suba South, Homa Bay County, overlooking the pristine waters of Lake Victoria, has a capacity to produce over 400 tonnes annually.

Odero says that aquaculture is traditionally a male-dominated field, but her journey has been driven by a strong passion to create sustainable opportunities for women.

She says: “Through strategic partnerships, innovation, adaptability and a focus on working smarter, we’ve been able to grow and sustain the business. Most importantly, our mission to empower women and youth remains at the heart of everything we do, and that purpose continues to inspire me every day.

“We work closely with our local community, which remains at the heart of everything we do. Our partnerships include like-minded collaborators, funders, government institutions and young professionals who share our vision for sustainable and inclusive aquaculture development. Women and youth remain our primary focus, as we’re committed to creating opportunities that empower them economically through sustainable fish farming, value addition and market access. By working together with diverse stakeholders, we continue to build an ecosystem that promotes innovation, resilience and shared prosperity within the blue economy.”

Rio Fish uses data-led smart aquaculture and green energy (solar), and manages its own fish gutting, scaling and added-value.

Odero says: “Beyond basic handling, we also process fish into value products such as fillets and other value-added forms to meet different customer needs and market segments.”

The company rears tilapia, but also distributes Nile perch, catfish and omena (sardines), selling their fish across Kenya.

It produces fingerlings and fish feeds, and supports women to produce tilapia fish which it buys and sells.

Among the milestones that she has achieved are: the establishment of a tilapia cage fish farm on Lake Victoria with an annual production capacity of approximately 400 tonnes; development of an aggregation and processing hub to improve fish handling and reduce post-harvest losses; empowerment and inclusion of women and youth in aquaculture through training, market access, and participation in fish farming and trading activities; and the promotion of sustainable and climate-resilient aquaculture practices within fishing communities; and the introduction and development of value-added fish products targeting urban markets.

Other milestones include: adoption of clean energy and circular economy initiatives, including upgrading a bio-digester to produce gas for fish drying and cold room energy support; and expansion of market access through partnerships with traders, retailers, aggregators and household consumers.

However, Odero says that there are some challenges to overcome, such as access to suitable financing, which remains a major constraint.

She says: “We’re also working to increase the adoption of aquaculture among women, ensuring more inclusive participation in the sector. In addition, many farmers are still hesitant to adopt quality feeds and data-driven farming practices, although we continue to engage, train and demonstrate the long-term benefits of these approaches. Access to reliable cold chain infrastructure also remains a significant challenge for many value chain actors, leading to post-harvest losses and wastage. Addressing this gap is critical to improving efficiency, reducing losses and increasing overall profitability across the sector.”