Ireland: holding back growth

Aquaculture in Ireland is holding steady in the face of a number of challenges – from the ongoing fallout from Brexit to warming seas and falling salmon prices – but many argue that its capacity to grow is being held back by a licensing system that is no longer fit for purpose.
The Business of Seafood 2025 report, published by the seafood development agency Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), provides the most up-to-date snapshot of the state of aquaculture in Ireland.
In total, the seafood sector contributed €1.31bn (£1.11) to Ireland’s GDP in 2025, up 6% on the previous year. Aquaculture accounted for €210m (£179.5m), representing no change since the previous year, but this apparent stability masked differing performances among the key aquaculture sectors.
Irish organic salmon (effectively, all farmed salmon in Ireland is classed as organic) was up by 4% in value and by 30% in terms of volume. In contrast, shellfish producers saw value falling, with the rock oyster sector down 15% and seabed cultured mussels down 21%.
Aquaculture in total employed 1,710 people directly last year, nearly 23% of total employment in seafood.
Ireland saw its total seafood exports increasing 18% by volume with imports up 37%.
Aquaculture technology (“aquatech”) is a growing sector in Ireland, with turnover increasing by 16% to €182m (£155.6m), employing 938 people.
Ireland is part way through its National Strategic Plan for Sustainable Aquaculture Development, aimed at taking the industry in Ireland to a new level by 2030.
BIM recognises that the sector’s long‑term success depends not only on regulatory approval, but also on maintaining public trust and acceptance, commonly referred to as “social licence to operate”.
To support this objective, Bord Iascaigh Mhara commissioned consultancy Precision Public Relations Inc (founded by former Mowi communications professional Ian Roberts) to develop a Social Licence Improvement Plan for the aquaculture sector in Ireland.
The report, “Social licence improvement plan for the aquaculture sector in Ireland”, was published earlier this year. To explain “social licence”, it quotes the definition adopted by the Australian Institute of Company Directors, which defines it as: “...the ongoing acceptance and approval of an organisation’s activities by its stakeholders and the general public. Unlike legal or regulatory licences, social licence is intangible and must be continually earned through responsible practices and engagement.”
The report identifies several key findings:
• Social licence for aquaculture is regarded as essential, but currently fragile.
• Public understanding of aquaculture remains limited, while negative narratives regarding environmental impacts and regulatory delays are prominent in influential media channels.
• Ireland’s aquaculture licensing system is widely perceived as slow, outdated and vulnerable to prolonged objections processes that undermine public confidence.
• Communications capacity is under‑resourced, limiting the ability to tell a balanced story about innovation, sustainability and community benefit.
Nonetheless, the report also identifies a willingness to change on the part of stakeholders. It sets out a series of recommendations:
• Clarifying national growth ambition and marine spatial planning;
• Accelerating legislative reform to modernise licensing;
• Consolidating aquaculture information into a publicly accessible repository; and
• Implementing long-term, evidence‑based and emotive communications campaigns that engage both national and local audiences.
The report says: “Progress must be measurable and accountable. By addressing governance clarity, enhancing transparency, and engaging the public with authenticity and consistency, Ireland can build a stronger social foundation for sustainable aquaculture growth aligned with national and EU ambitions for a resilient blue economy.”
As Rory Campbell, Director of Seafood Technical Services at BIM, explains, while the issues around salmon farming are clearly a topic of public debate, “social licence” is a matter for all forms of aquaculture, not just finfish.
He says: “I think finfish always gets highlighted… but in Ireland, our other aquaculture sectors are as large in terms of volume and in importance to local coastal communities.”
One of the (perhaps surprising) findings in the report, Campbell adds, is that while salmon aquaculture, as a major director and indirect employer in coastal areas, tends to have stronger social acceptance than it does at national level, with shellfish farming that is reversed.
As he puts it: “Nationally, shellfish aquaculture is viewed as relatively benign. There’s a high degree of social acceptance but locally, there seems to be much more opposition to it.”
One reason might be that shellfish farming tends to take place in shallow, sheltered bays and therefore it is more visible to people using those spaces for leisure activities.
If there is a need to communicate the industry’s point of view, whose job is that? The survey carried out by Precision Public Relations found that, for international respondents, responsibility for communicating with the public lies with the producers and/or their trade organisations. Interestingly, around a quarter of the Irish respondents felt that state agencies should take the lead role in this.
In any event, the report suggests that producers, trade organisations, certification bodies, local governments and state agencies will all need to collaborate to get the message across.
There are already initiatives underway in Ireland to promote the industry’s products and its contribution to society. The Aquaculture Remote Classroom, for example, is a mobile education unit raising awareness of the aquaculture sector among Ireland’s youth.
Meanwhile, the “Taste the Atlantic” trail is promoted as a “seafood journey” along Ireland’s west coast, showcasing seafood producers, fishermen and restaurants. Its focus, however, seems more on international tourism than on community involvement, and the report suggests looking at campaigns like Mowi’s “Salmon Wagon” in Scotland to see how best to reach out to local communities.
Another recommendation is greater transparency and access to information about aquaculture. Ireland lacks a “one stop shop” to find information on aquaculture and its regulation, and BIM is working to see how information currently in the hands of different agencies can be brought together.
One of the thorniest issues, however, is the question of licensing (permitting). One thing those in the aquaculture industry and those who would rather see its growth limited can agree on is that the licensing system in Ireland – for renewals as well as for new or expanded developments – is not working well.
This, the report says, is a problem that contributes to eroding public trust. Some stakeholders described the existing system as: “Weak, too long, outdated and antiquated”.
The report says: “From a social acceptability perspective, long delays in decision-making create distrust in the system and its outcomes, whilst also inadvertently manufacturing extended conflicts that become fodder for social and mainstream media. From the position of an aquaculture producer, lengthy decision periods (in some cases spanning more than a decade) create a platform where biological science becomes overshadowed by social science.”
With the caveat that BIM – as a seafood development agency – does not have any statutory role in issuing licences, Campbell comments: “Any sort of delay or cumbersome licensing regime, be that in Ireland, Scotland or any European member states, erodes trust with the public and it erodes trust with the industry.
“From a public perception point of view, anything that takes a long amount of time leads the public to say: ‘Why? There must be problems. It shouldn’t take this long. And that erodes trust.”
The current state of play is down to a number of different factors. One issue is that the relevant legislation is historic and pre-dates the relatively recent growth of finfish aquaculture. Another is that Irish national legislation needs to take account of the large number of environmental directives from the European Union.
The latter point, of course, applies to all EU member states, and BIM has commissioned a study to look at how other states tackle the aquaculture licensing issue.
Campbell stresses that, at government level, there is awareness that the system needs reform.
Finian O’Sullivan, Chair of IFA Aquaculture, makes his view very clear: “Licensing takes too long.”
As he explains, the relevant legislation goes back to 1997 (the 1997 Fisheries (Amendment) Act) and Ireland must also take European directives into consideration, so appropriate environmental assessments must be carried out.
The process for ALAB – Aquaculture Licences Appeals Board – is very drawn out and, from the farmers’ point of view, tends to give a lot of weight to objectors.
O’Sullivan says there need to be timelines set out for the licensing and appeals process, and the administration of the system needs to be adequately resourced.
He took the opportunity to make this point in November last year, at a hearing held by the Joint Oireachtas (Irish Parliament) Committee on Fisheries and Maritime Affairs.
He told members of the committee: “Progress is being strangled by a licensing system that is no longer fit for purpose. Some renewals have been waiting up to 20 years, which is completely unacceptable if we are serious about sustainable food production and rural employment.”
IFA Aquaculture has urged the Government to introduce a single piece of legislation to replace the current patchwork of laws and regulations governing Irish aquaculture. This, the association says, would underpin a clear, efficient and transparent framework for sustainable aquaculture development.
Mowi, Ireland’s biggest salmon farmer, has come up against determined opposition from campaigners to proposed fish farming developments.
The company’s plan for a new farm in Bantry Bay, County Cork, had been working through the system for a decade by the time it received a licence in 2021. That was not the end of the story, however. After a two-year legal battle, the High Court ruled that the site’s environmental review lacked proper focus on local seal populations, escaped fish and water pollution, and the permit was withdrawn.
The case has been remitted back to the the Aquaculture Licences Appeals Board, and Mowi hopes to get a decision by the end of this year.
Catherine McManus, Operations Director Farming at Mowi Ireland, identified a core problem as the insufficient political attention paid to aquaculture at the national level.
As she puts it, Ireland has an agrarian more than a seafaring culture: “There’s a saying that ‘we have our backs to the sea’.”
Fish farming is concentrated in comparatively remote communities on the west coast, while the majority of the population is located on the mid-to-east coast. McManus suggests a lack of public understanding regarding food production, which results in the industry being “out of sight, out of mind”.
The problem of slow decision-making over new aquaculture licences equally applies to renewals. There are three Mowi farms that have been going through the renewals process for 21 years.
As she explains: “In those 21 years, lots of new environmental regulations have come in and they have to be adopted into our application documents… it’s making the whole thing very complex and lengthy.”
Meanwhile, the longest-running application process for a new farm development has been going on for 15 years.
What needs to change? McManus says: “There needs to be political prioritisation and resource allocation. There is a need to put in the necessary resources to get through this backlog of licences and have a speedier process for future renewals, and any future new applications. And I’m not just talking about salmon here, I’m talking about all species, and seaweed too. So it’s everything in aquaculture regulation that needs to change.”
Another change she would like to see is making the vast amount of environmental data collected at salmon farms available to the public in a format that is easy to access. This, she feels, would show just how much the fish farmers are doing to protect the marine ecosystem.
The current government website is “clunky and clumsy”, McManus says, which makes it difficult for the public to access information.
There is nothing to hide, she stresses: “The bays that we operate all our farms in are classified as ‘good’ or ‘high’ status [by the Environmental Protection Agency] – every one of them. Groups that don’t want aquaculture will make allegations of pollution and so on, but the data says otherwise.”
Is the will there to reform the system? Finian O’Sullivan is optimistic that the current Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and the Marine, Timmy Dooley, is sympathetic to the need for change.
O’Sullivan concludes: “We appreciate it’s not an easy job for the Minister and his department, but the current situation cannot prevail.”
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