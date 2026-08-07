Ireland: holding back growth

Strengthening social licence

Ireland is part way through its National Strategic Plan for Sustainable Aquaculture Development, aimed at taking the industry in Ireland to a new level by 2030.

BIM recognises that the sector’s long‑term success depends not only on regulatory approval, but also on maintaining public trust and acceptance, commonly referred to as “social licence to operate”.

To support this objective, Bord Iascaigh Mhara commissioned consultancy Precision Public Relations Inc (founded by former Mowi communications professional Ian Roberts) to develop a Social Licence Improvement Plan for the aquaculture sector in Ireland.

The report, “Social licence improvement plan for the aquaculture sector in Ireland”, was published earlier this year. To explain “social licence”, it quotes the definition adopted by the Australian Institute of Company Directors, which defines it as: “...the ongoing acceptance and approval of an organisation’s activities by its stakeholders and the general public. Unlike legal or regulatory licences, social licence is intangible and must be continually earned through responsible practices and engagement.”

The report identifies several key findings:

• Social licence for aquaculture is regarded as essential, but currently fragile.

• Public understanding of aquaculture remains limited, while negative narratives regarding environmental impacts and regulatory delays are prominent in influential media channels.

• Ireland’s aquaculture licensing system is widely perceived as slow, outdated and vulnerable to prolonged objections processes that undermine public confidence.

• Communications capacity is under‑resourced, limiting the ability to tell a balanced story about innovation, sustainability and community benefit.

Nonetheless, the report also identifies a willingness to change on the part of stakeholders. It sets out a series of recommendations:

• Clarifying national growth ambition and marine spatial planning;

• Accelerating legislative reform to modernise licensing;

• Consolidating aquaculture information into a publicly accessible repository; and

• Implementing long-term, evidence‑based and emotive communications campaigns that engage both national and local audiences.

The report says: “Progress must be measurable and accountable. By addressing governance clarity, enhancing transparency, and engaging the public with authenticity and consistency, Ireland can build a stronger social foundation for sustainable aquaculture growth aligned with national and EU ambitions for a resilient blue economy.”

As Rory Campbell, Director of Seafood Technical Services at BIM, explains, while the issues around salmon farming are clearly a topic of public debate, “social licence” is a matter for all forms of aquaculture, not just finfish.

He says: “I think finfish always gets highlighted… but in Ireland, our other aquaculture sectors are as large in terms of volume and in importance to local coastal communities.”

One of the (perhaps surprising) findings in the report, Campbell adds, is that while salmon aquaculture, as a major director and indirect employer in coastal areas, tends to have stronger social acceptance than it does at national level, with shellfish farming that is reversed.

As he puts it: “Nationally, shellfish aquaculture is viewed as relatively benign. There’s a high degree of social acceptance but locally, there seems to be much more opposition to it.”

One reason might be that shellfish farming tends to take place in shallow, sheltered bays and therefore it is more visible to people using those spaces for leisure activities.

If there is a need to communicate the industry’s point of view, whose job is that? The survey carried out by Precision Public Relations found that, for international respondents, responsibility for communicating with the public lies with the producers and/or their trade organisations. Interestingly, around a quarter of the Irish respondents felt that state agencies should take the lead role in this.

In any event, the report suggests that producers, trade organisations, certification bodies, local governments and state agencies will all need to collaborate to get the message across.

There are already initiatives underway in Ireland to promote the industry’s products and its contribution to society. The Aquaculture Remote Classroom, for example, is a mobile education unit raising awareness of the aquaculture sector among Ireland’s youth.

Meanwhile, the “Taste the Atlantic” trail is promoted as a “seafood journey” along Ireland’s west coast, showcasing seafood producers, fishermen and restaurants. Its focus, however, seems more on international tourism than on community involvement, and the report suggests looking at campaigns like Mowi’s “Salmon Wagon” in Scotland to see how best to reach out to local communities.

Another recommendation is greater transparency and access to information about aquaculture. Ireland lacks a “one stop shop” to find information on aquaculture and its regulation, and BIM is working to see how information currently in the hands of different agencies can be brought together.