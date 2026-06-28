Iceland: Talks about talks

The issue of EU membership continues to haunt Norway too – within both the country’s Labour and Conservative parties.

Iceland’s aquaculture producers would gain important access to EU-backed research networks and the European Ocean Pact, accelerating innovation in sustainability and fish welfare.

Accepting the EU’s unified regulatory framework would grant Icelandic exports easier, standardised passage across all member states.

On the debit side, Iceland’s fish farmers would almost certainly face tougher regulations on issues such as waste management and the controversial subject of fish welfare. Costs could also rise.

Overall, it is fair to suggest that Iceland’s fish farm owners are generally in favour of EU membership.

As in the UK, Icelanders are almost equally divided on EU membership, although a large majority agree that the August referendum should go ahead in order to settle the debate for at least another decade.

The Social Democratic Party, led by Iceland’s Prime Minister, Kristrún Frostadóttir, and the Reform (“Viðreisn”) Party – in contrast to Nigel Farage’s Reform – strongly support joining. The Independence Party, which did well in the country’s May local elections, and the Progressive Party, are against.

It is fishing, the other side of Iceland’s seafood industry, where the main controversy lies. In the 1970s, Iceland fought and won a long and bitter battle to keep British (and French and West German) trawlers out of its waters in a territorial dispute which became known as the Cod Wars.

Reykjavik successfully argued that as the UK was claiming ownership of North Sea oil, Iceland should have exclusive access and control of the fish inside its 200 mile limit.

It was a decision which destroyed the deep sea fishing industries in Grimsby, Hull and Aberdeen – and with them thousands of jobs.

Iceland’s fishing vessel owners will almost certainly want to keep their independence and exclusive access to its fishing grounds.

Their association, SFS, is opposed to membership as are the country’s agricultural farmers. The population is equally divided so any vote is likely to be tight.

The EU has indicated that it is prepared to offer Iceland certain concessions on its fishing rights although it has not spelled out what they might be or how long they would last.

A “yes” vote in the August referendum does not mean yes to membership, or even any guarantee further negotiations.

International political scientist Vilborg Ása Guðjónsdóttir says there is no obligation to continue if a majority chooses to restart negotiations in the referendum in August. They can be paused or the application withdrawn at any time.

Gunnar Þór Pétursson, Professor of Law at Reykjavik University, agrees. The European Union is not saying in advance that the negotiations would end with an accession agreement, and Pétursson says there is something to the fact that the EU’s negotiating model is largely about adaptation.

He adds: “The big secret is that we have already adapted to a considerable extent to EU law through the EEA agreement.”

The fishing companies would almost certainly say “that is far enough”.

Kristrún Frostadóttir said that her government wants to see an open and objective discussion about Iceland’s options in European affairs, including monetary matters.

She added: “If the nation chooses to continue negotiations on membership in the European Union, that could be an anchor for the labour market and the economy.

“This would require reforms to the Icelandic labour market model. That would be one option – which I believe would be wrong to rule out at this point. But that is for the nation to decide.”

Opinion polls showing a small majority of Icelanders in favour of staying out of the EU. Over 80% of the Independents and Progressives oppose membership, as do 90% of Central Party voters. About 80% of the Social Democratic Party and Reform Party voters support membership, as do 49% of the People’s Party voters.

As expected, opposition is stronger in coastal communities while the large towns such as Reykjavik and Akureyri are generally in favour of going in.

Those figures could change over the next three months and if Iceland does agree to continuing talks with Brussels, the old arguments will resurface and with a much stronger rhetoric.

There will be months, possibly years, of negotiations. And then will come the big decision on whether or not to join.