Food under fire

The conflict in the Middle East has thrown up an increasing global concern, which aquaculture could play a big part in helping to solve.

HIMARS missile launch in Operation Epic Fury: many believe the world has become a more dangerous place in recent years

HIMARS missile launch in Operation Epic Fury: many believe the world has become a more dangerous place in recent years

Food security has become such a major issue for many governments that they are now taking steps to increase their agricultural and seafood production.

Japan is one example. China, with a population of 1.5 billion, is building fish farms at sea and on land at a rapid rate. India, too, is starting to wake up to the importance of aquaculture.

Fish farms, which are less subject to hostile action at sea than a fishing fleet would be, now account for more than half the world’s seafood output.

There was speculation recently, contested admittedly, that Norway, with a population of just six million could feed its entire population with what the country’s salmon farms can produce in the event of hostilities with Russia.

Food security in wartime is not a new issue. Britain came close to defeat during the early part of World War Two, not from the Luftwaffe, but from U-boat action. Ships carrying vital food supplies were being sunk at such a rate between 1940 and 1943 that starvation became a very real fear within the government.

It led to a huge campaign (“Dig for Victory”) to turn every piece of available green land into a vegetable garden – and it worked.

The fishing fleet remained largely intact, with the result that fish was one of the very few foods that was not rationed during the war.

Britain today is awash with food, but most of it is imported and over huge distances. Grapes from Chile, wheat from Canada, prawns from Central America, lamb from New Zealand and fruit from southern Europe.

All this and more would be subject to disruption in the event of a major conventional war.

And it is not just about war. The global population is growing at the rate of 70 million a year – an entire UK population equivalent every 12 months – all mouths needing to be fed.

The UK fishing fleet today may be a mere shadow of what it was 50 years ago, but to some extent home seafood production has been replaced by fish farming, mainly based in Scotland.

The UK produces over 200,000 tons of farmed salmon a year plus 14,500 tons of rainbow trout and 12,200 tons of mussels.

While this is not enough to feed the entire UK population, it can go a long way to bolstering national food production.

The same is true at a global level. Aquaculture can make a huge contribution to global food security, offering a stable, highly efficient source of protein, as well as reducing pressure on wild fish stocks.

It is a highly efficient method of protein production, offering high quality food that requires fewer resources than agriculture, for example.

Resilience in a crisis or war depends not only on military preparedness. It is also about the ability of civil society to support the military, maintain critical societal functions, and get water, medicine and food on the table for everyone.