Flying start for trout

The UK trout sector is in pretty good shape – that’s the verdict of Oliver Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Trout Association.

The BTA estimates that this year production of farmed trout throughout the UK will be around 10,000-11,000 tonnes – that is even taking into account the fact that the former Dawnfresh trout farm sites at Loch Etive and Loch Awe are now being used by Mowi to raise salmon post-smolts, taking out approximately 5,500 tonnes of trout production in Scotland (see below for an update on Loch Alba Trout, which has taken over some of the Dawnfresh operations).

Robinson says: “It’s been a flying start to the year – there is a demand for every trout grown in the UK and that has helped to hold the price up. Even portion trout prices have held up.”

The trend continues away from portion fish to larger fish, he notes, from 400g-800g to between 2kg and 4kg. This applies to trout grown in freshwater farms as well as to trout in marine farms.

So far the weather, even with England and Wales facing a series of heatwaves this summer, has been relatively favourable.

Robinson explains: “We have had a very wet winter, which replenished the aquifers which has kept the flow up in the chalk streams and other rivers until mid-summer. Due to the drought, the flows in the rivers are now receding very quickly and it is hoped that we will get some rain and cooler weather.

“A number of the farms are more drought tolerant, however, due to the investment that has been made in oxygenation and recirculation.”

That capital investment has been an important factor for the industry, and one of the drivers for it has been the Fisheries and Seafood Scheme (FaSS), part of the UK government’s Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund.

FaSS is open to applications from inland fisheries as well as coastal businesses, and the BTA is encouraging all its members to consider what projects might benefit from this funding. Grants are available for, to take a few examples, adding value for aquaculture products, increasing sustainability at sites and improvements for fish health and welfare.

The relationship between government and the trout sector has been very important, Robinson says: “We’ve worked very closely with DEFRA and other government departments, and they have really listened.”

Through last year, the industry was working with government on a draft covering health and welfare at time of slaughter for finfish in England and Wales. Draft guidance is with the Minister for review and the BTA is hoping that this will result in guidance being issued – this is what has already happened in Scotland – rather than legislation, as guidance will be easier and quicker to adapt to take account of factors like new technology and practices.

Vaccine availability has also been a concern. When a shortage of a key fish vaccine arose unexpectedly earlier this year, the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) was very helpful in processing a replacement quickly and clearing it for import.

At ministerial level, however, the political manoeuvring in Westminster and personnel changes in government have not made it easy to communicate the industry’s message to those at the top.

As Robinson puts it: “The uncertainty over ministerial availability is causing a great deal of frustration.”

The BTA must be relieved, therefore, that Stephen Morgan, who was appointed as Minister of State for Food, Farming and Fisheries at DEFRA in June, will remain in post following the arrival of Andy Burnham as Prime Minister – rather than having yet another change to deal with.