Careers in Aquaculture: A wealth of possibilities

The independent analysis, by consultancy AECOM, says many communities view aquaculture as an important source of employment, investment and support for local services, such as school rolls, teaching posts, shops and businesses.

The report was welcomed by Salmon Scotland’s Chief Executive Tavish Scott, who details its findings in his column this month (see page 26), and by the Scottish Government.

Here we focus on those people making a career in aquaculture, asking them who they are, what they’re doing, why, and if they have any advice.

Craig Findlay

Senior Marine Technician, Scottish Sea Farms.

Winner of Aquaculture Learner of the Year at Lantra Scotland’s Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills (ALBAS).

What inspired you to pursue a career in aquaculture?

Honestly, I knew very little about aquaculture before joining the industry. I had moved to the Highlands and was looking for a change of career when I saw Scottish Sea Farms was recruiting. It seemed like the perfect opportunity to try something new and learn along the way. Since joining, I have progressed to become a Senior Marine Technician specialising in fish health.

Can you describe a typical day?

Every day is different, but my main responsibility is helping to protect the health and welfare of our salmon. This includes monitoring water quality and checking plankton and micro-jellyfish levels to identify anything that could potentially affect the fish.

I carry out daily welfare checks and more detailed weekly health checks, looking at areas such as gill health and sea lice levels. I also take samples for analysis and work closely with our fish health and veterinary teams so that any emerging issues can be identified and addressed as quickly as possible.

What have been the most challenging and rewarding parts of your training?

One of the biggest challenges has been learning about the different environmental factors that can affect salmon. There is a lot to understand, but my training and the support of experienced colleagues have helped me learn how routine monitoring and data can be used to manage these risks proactively.

The most rewarding part has been putting what I have learned into practice. Completing my SVQ Level 2 in Aquaculture helped me develop the knowledge and confidence to progress to Senior Marine Technician. It is also incredibly rewarding to see the salmon reach harvest after all the care and hard work that has gone into raising them.

What advice would you give to someone considering a career in aquaculture in Scotland?

Come into the industry with a willingness to learn. There is a great deal to understand, but there are also many experienced colleagues and training opportunities available. Do not be afraid to ask questions and learn from as many people as possible.