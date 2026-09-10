Careers in Aquaculture: A wealth of possibilities

A new study has found salmon farming plays a critical economic and social role for the Highlands and Islands, acting as a “key anchor industry” in remote places where year-round jobs are scarce.
The independent analysis, by consultancy AECOM, says many communities view aquaculture as an important source of employment, investment and support for local services, such as school rolls, teaching posts, shops and businesses.
The report was welcomed by Salmon Scotland’s Chief Executive Tavish Scott, who details its findings in his column this month (see page 26), and by the Scottish Government.
Here we focus on those people making a career in aquaculture, asking them who they are, what they’re doing, why, and if they have any advice.
Winner of Aquaculture Learner of the Year at Lantra Scotland’s Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills (ALBAS).
What inspired you to pursue a career in aquaculture?
Honestly, I knew very little about aquaculture before joining the industry. I had moved to the Highlands and was looking for a change of career when I saw Scottish Sea Farms was recruiting. It seemed like the perfect opportunity to try something new and learn along the way. Since joining, I have progressed to become a Senior Marine Technician specialising in fish health.
Can you describe a typical day?
Every day is different, but my main responsibility is helping to protect the health and welfare of our salmon. This includes monitoring water quality and checking plankton and micro-jellyfish levels to identify anything that could potentially affect the fish.
I carry out daily welfare checks and more detailed weekly health checks, looking at areas such as gill health and sea lice levels. I also take samples for analysis and work closely with our fish health and veterinary teams so that any emerging issues can be identified and addressed as quickly as possible.
What have been the most challenging and rewarding parts of your training?
One of the biggest challenges has been learning about the different environmental factors that can affect salmon. There is a lot to understand, but my training and the support of experienced colleagues have helped me learn how routine monitoring and data can be used to manage these risks proactively.
The most rewarding part has been putting what I have learned into practice. Completing my SVQ Level 2 in Aquaculture helped me develop the knowledge and confidence to progress to Senior Marine Technician. It is also incredibly rewarding to see the salmon reach harvest after all the care and hard work that has gone into raising them.
What advice would you give to someone considering a career in aquaculture in Scotland?
Come into the industry with a willingness to learn. There is a great deal to understand, but there are also many experienced colleagues and training opportunities available. Do not be afraid to ask questions and learn from as many people as possible.
What inspired you to pursue a career in aquaculture?
When I was at school I did a week’s work experience at the seawater sites I now manage. Cooke Scotland has put me through many training courses, including my advanced powerboat, forklift licence, Scottish Vocational Qualifications (SVQs) levels 2 and 3 and I am currently doing my SVQ level 4 in Aquaculture. After a number of years, I worked my way up to Site Manager. My stepfather also worked at the same site I now manage about 15 years ago.
Can you describe a typical day in your current role?
I am a Seawater Site Manager at Cooke Scotland; we produce Scottish Atlantic farmed salmon. In my current role, I manage a sea grower site called Djubawick in Shetland, and my role entails feed management, fish health and welfare, general site maintenance, and ensuring paperwork and Fishtalk (our digital system for planning, control, and analysis of production) is up to date. I also manage treatment, harvesting, shifting and sampling operations, as well as ensuring the safety of my team and equipment.
What have you found most challenging about your training so far? What has been the most rewarding?
I enjoy the variation of the job and working at sea. I have gained a lot of experience of working in an environment that consistently has challenging weather conditions, high wind and strong currents.
What aspects of the job so far have been surprising?
I don’t know if anything surprised me about the industry, but I think aquaculture can get a bit of a bad reputation and a lot of consumers are interested in where their food comes from – more now than ever before! I think when done responsibly, aquaculture can be a very efficient and environmentally friendly way of producing food. Here in Shetland, we rear the finest salmon, which has one of the lowest carbon footprints of any farmed livestock.
What advice would you give to someone considering a career in aquaculture in Scotland?
I would say always try and get a good variation of jobs and always offer to go to other sites and work on different vessels to see what more you can learn from your colleagues. Make sure to involve yourself in new jobs and different ways of thinking.
What inspired you to pursue a career in aquaculture?
Honestly, it wasn’t the plan. I was an undergraduate in Toronto studying environmental science, and I landed a work placement with the Ministry of the Environment on their biomonitoring programme – out on boats catching fish, then back in the lab testing fillets to work out what was safe for people to eat. What stayed with me wasn’t the chemistry but rather how completely at the mercy of their environment fish are. Everything we do to the water, they absorb.
That pushed me towards aquatic conservation, and aquaculture found me some years later. During my PhD I was asked to assess the welfare of farmed Nile tilapia in Egypt, which was a country I already had a personal connection to. I went out expecting a fairly technical piece of work and came back with a different career. Once you’ve stood at the side of a pond and watched what actually happens to fish at harvest, it’s very hard to unsee it.
What have you found most challenging and rewarding about your job?
The hardest part has been the constant work of persuasion. Fish welfare is still treated as a nice-to-have, so a lot of my job is showing people it isn’t – that fish which are handled well, in decent water, at the right density, die less, grow better and end up as a better product. Once it’s framed as a business case rather than a moral lecture, doors open. Getting to that point takes patience, and funding for this kind of work is never comfortable.
The rewarding part is much easier to describe. Our Tilapia Welfare Egypt project has now reached over 1,500 farms, trained around 150 “fish welfare agents” and touched something like 150-300 million fish – roughly a tenth of Egypt’s farmed tilapia. But the moments I actually think about are smaller: farmers telling us they’re losing fewer fish since they changed how they handle them. That’s the whole argument, in one sentence, from people who have no reason to flatter us.
What aspects of the job so far have been surprising?
Two things. The first is how much of it is about people rather than fish. I thought I was going into a science career; in practice I spend my time on trust, translation and turning up repeatedly until people believe you’ll still be there next year.
The second is how little protection aquatic animals have.
They’re the most farmed group of animals on the planet by a wide margin, and the least covered by welfare rules, standards or public attention. When I started I assumed the science and the regulation must exist somewhere... quite a lot of it simply hasn’t been done yet, which is uncomfortable, but it does mean the work is genuinely useful.
What advice would you give to someone considering a career in aquaculture in Scotland?
First, get on farms early and get your hands wet. You can learn the theory anywhere; the instinct for when something looks wrong in a pen only comes from being there.
Second, work out what you actually care about and be honest with yourself about whether a prospective employer shares it. This sector spans everything from feed technology to policy to welfare science, and the people I see thriving are the ones who found their particular corner of it rather than drifting into the first job going.
And don’t assume your career has to stay in Scotland, or in salmon. Mine started in a lab in Toronto and ended up in Egyptian fish ponds. The skills travel much further than you’d think.
Irene Pozo was joint winner in the Rising Star category, at the 2026 Aquaculture Awards.
What have you found most challenging and rewarding about your work?
One of the biggest challenges is supporting change and encouraging people to consider new ways of working. My role is focused on how we can continue moving forward, developing our people and strengthening our culture. That can take time, particularly when established approaches have worked well for people in the past.
The most rewarding part is seeing people genuinely engage with development… I particularly enjoy working with colleagues who are keen to develop themselves and use what they have learned to support and develop their own teams.
What aspects of the job have been surprising?
What has surprised me most is the sheer variety of people and roles within aquaculture. Coming from hospitality, I didn’t know a great deal about the sector when I joined. I have been amazed by the range of skills, professions and areas of expertise involved in producing Scottish salmon and getting it to the customer.
I have also been struck by the opportunities to innovate and evolve. There is always something new to learn.
What advice would you give to someone considering a career in aquaculture in Scotland?
Come into the sector with an open mind and do not be afraid to share your ideas. You do not need to have an aquaculture background to bring something valuable, as many skills and experiences are transferable.
As Scotland’s largest aquaculture employer, Mowi provides more than 1,600 jobs across the Highlands, Islands and Fife, with around 100 different career paths available. From fish farming, engineering and vessel operations to biology, environmental science, fish health, technology, logistics, processing, administration, finance and management, the industry offers opportunities that many people simply don’t realise exist.
One of the biggest strengths of the sector, the company says, is that there really is no wrong path. Many employees begin as apprentices or farm technicians before progressing into specialist or leadership roles. Others move between departments, gaining new qualifications and experiences throughout their careers.
In the Carradale, Sanda and Campbeltown area alone, the company recently recruited five new apprentices. Originally planning to appoint just two, the quality and enthusiasm of applicants was so impressive, Mowi says, that additional opportunities were created – a powerful vote of confidence in the next generation.
For many employees, a career with Mowi is also about protecting rural communities. Liam, who grew up on Colonsay, is a great example. He wanted to settle on the island and Mowi gave him the opportunity to build a rewarding career while remaining in the community he calls home.
Modern apprenticeships play a major role in developing future talent, Mowi says, combining practical experience with nationally recognised qualifications and creating genuine long-term careers rather than simply providing a first job.
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