Blue Food Innovation Summit: ‘It’s an incredible time to get into the sector’

The Blue Food Innovation Summit, held over 27-28 May in London, brought together more than 250 entrepreneurs, innovators, investors and policymakers from around the world, to share insights on how to manage and sustain one of humanity’s most important resources – the ocean.
The summit opened with a keynote address from Neil Hornby, Chief Executive of CEFAS, the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science, funded by the UK government.
He noted that “blue food” – food from the sea – has a lower environmental impact than many other sources of protein, and worldwide consumption is increasing to around 20kg/person per year. But within this there is a wide variation, for example between countries and there is “…a risk of a growing gap between supply and demand”.
He stressed, however, that the issue is not just how to maximise food production. CEFAS backs a “One Health” approach in which the right balance has to be struck in order to safeguard human health, animal health and the environment.
Sustainable aquaculture requires making choices, Hornby said:
• Water quality must be safeguarded.
• Climate change needs to be taken into account when planning which species to farm, where and how.
• Risks and hazards – like pathogens – must be controlled.
• Feed needs and sourcing impacts must be considered – including the impact of aquafeed from wild-caught fisheries.
• Welfare and public perceptions of aquaculture must be addressed as part of system design.
• Market influence must be deployed to encourage consumers to eat new, sustainable foods.
He added: “Innovation must be supported through partnership across government, industry, science, healthcare, education and communities to build a resilient and equitable sector.”
And he pointed to a CEFAS project with government and communities in Bangladesh as an example of how the One Health principles could be promoted.
Hornby concluded: “Blue food growth is not just a fisheries/aquaculture issue. It is a public health and environmental priority.
“Market forces alone will not be enough. Stronger collaboration, innovation and partnerships across all parts of the sector are needed.”
With the world population due to peak around 2050, blue food has to be part of the solution. But what’s holding it back?
A discussion chaired by Rabobank’s Lissy Smit addressed the question. Panellists included Danielle Blacklock, of US government agency NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration); Sandro Coglitore, shrimp farmers Omarsa; Mark Kaplan, of retail group Wholechain; and Pierre-Joseph Paoli, of feed business ADM Animal Nutrition.
“The more that folks in the industry can speak with one voice, the better,” said Danielle Blacklock.
Mark Kaplan agreed and added: “Our industry doesn’t communicate well with consumers.”
Even so, Danielle Blacklock argued that the US represents one of the best opportunities for the aquaculture industry to grow, and she outlined what NOAA, as a government agency working with private sector innovators in the sector, is doing to encourage that.
As Sandro Coglitore pointed out, the shrimp industry in Ecuador has already seen spectacular progress, doubling in size every five years. He said: “There is a great opportunity to be part of the growth in aquaculture.”
The summit also looked at the opportunities for growth in new geographies and different species.
Naoto Sato of Nissui reported on how his company is looking to expand salmon farming in Japan, using submersible cages to help protect the fish and the infrastructure from typhoons.
Helge Krøgenes of the African Aquaculture Company and Kimberley Churchwell of the Gates Foundation talked about two very different opportunities in Africa.
The Gates Foundation is helping smallholders to farm low trophic (plant-eating) fish such as catfish or tilapia, while the African Aquaculture Company is planning to farm Atlantic salmon on the coast of Namibia. Namibia is famously arid, but the waters along its coast are rich in nutrients and the temperature range, Helge Krøgenes said, is very similar to that of Chile, one of the biggest salmon producing nations.
Chris Ninnes of the Aquaculture Stewardship Council said ASC is looking to encourage the take-up of global standards, but it is also supporting regional improvement programmes where communities of small farmers find it hard to meet the full ASC standards.
He said: “Global standards should not stifle local innovation.”
What lessons might the salmon industry have for those looking to replicate its success? A panel chaired by Sophie Ryan of the Global Salmon Initiative set out to answer this. Panellists were Kjetil Haga, of investment firm Bluefront Equity; Ola Kvalheim, of cod farmer Ode; and Gerry McCollum of the Mvuvi Group, which farms tilapia in three African countries.
For cod farming in Norway, Ola Kvalheim said, it has been an advantage to have an existing industry, regulatory stability, and an ecosystem all geared to aquaculture. However, he added: “We are judged by the same standards as the much larger salmon industry, so we have not been allowed the time to be entrepreneurial.”
“The ecosystem we have in Africa is quite different!” commented Gerry McCollum.
As he explained, there is no pre-existing regulatory regime or any academic, governmental or financial ecosystem to support aquaculture.
He said: “The starting point is more difficult. When we started in Zimbabwe, we had to write the legislation and present it to the government!”
Without a supporting infrastructure, Mvuvi has also had to provide its own genetics, feed, processing and distribution. Also, with only four or five large fish farmers in Africa, risk is concentrated, McCollum said.
Sophie Ryan asked: “If Bergen is the ‘silicon valley’ of salmon farming, can that be replicated?”
Yes, said Ola Kvalheim. Aquaculture in Norway has itself already learned from the “cluster” approach of the oil and gas sector, and the cod sector is now benefiting from what the salmon industry has learned.
And Kjetil Haga stressed that land-based aquaculture is a truly global sector.
But as Mvuvi’s McCollum put it: “Nothing happens unless there is massive energy put into it!”
He added, however: “If you can produce an affordable protein with reliable quality, you’ll find a market.”
Artificial intelligence and other forms of technology are contributing to “Aquaculture 4.0”, the summit heard, and Maria Velkova of blue food investor AquaSpark chaired a panel on this topic.
The panellists were: Catarina Martins of Mowi; Anne-Kristine Øen of independent salmon farmer Kvarøy Arctic; Ragnhild Dragoy of CageEye, which uses sound waves to complement underwater optical monitoring ; Stian Rognlid of AI-driven fish sorting system Aquaticode; and Katie Sokalsky of Kampi, which has developed an automated shrimp feeding system.
They agreed that introducing technology needs buy-in from the staff on the frontline. As Katie Sokalsky put it: “It’s very difficult for a top-down directive to be successful.”
Another big issue for Aquaculture 4.0 is integration between different systems, software and hardware. The panel agreed that this has come a long way in just the past two or three years.
Stian Rognlid: “The only way to achieve integration is to work within the farmer’s process. Collaboration is key.”
Plus of course, price is a key factor. Catarina Martins drew a distinction: at the beginning, the price is not so important when testing technology, but when looking at deploying it, price is crucial.
On the second day, Matt Craze of Spheric Research chaired a discussion on innovation in aquaculture, featuring: Audun Fjeldvaer, Scale AQ; Vincent Erenst, The Kingfish Company; Mark Shotter, Loch Long Salmon; and Karin Stensmyren Monsen, DNV, a consultancy and certification business.
One of the key centres of innovation in aquaculture is the Norwegian salmon industry. As Scale AQ’s Audun Fjeldvaer explained, one reason for this is the “development licence” system that encourages fish farmers to trial innovative technology such as submersible sea cages – another is the need to solve problems like sea lice.
He said: “When the farmers see something that works, they go for it.”
Meanwhile, The Kingfish Company has been a pioneer of land-based RAS farming at scale. It has been on a continuing learning curve, and CEO Vincent Erenst said: “The elements of RAS have not changed, but the way those elements are being put together is changing rapidly.”
For the RAS sector to ever become profitable, construction and operating costs must come down – but that is happening, he said.
He added that, alongside the technology, building a market for a fish that is not so well known in Europe (outside Italy) has also been a challenge.
For Loch Long Salmon, Mark Shotter said the road to getting planning permission for Scotland’s first semi-closed salmon farm has been a long one.
Although what Loch Long is planning to do is aimed at reducing environmental impact and maximising fish welfare, there is no Scottish equivalent of the Norwegian development licence.
As Shotter put it: “In offshore wind, you are rewarded for innovation; in aquaculture, you are almost punished for it!”
He was hopeful, however, that by capturing a higher percentage of waste from the farm, semi-closed technology will allow farmers to gain consent for more biomass than would otherwise be allowed.
Aquafeed is also an area that is seeing a lot of innovation, and this was addressed in a panel chaired by Katherine Bryar, formerly of BioMar but now with investors AquaSpark.
Feed for fish like salmon once relied heavily on marine ingredients but increasingly alternatives – from soya to protein derived from microalgae and fungi – are being used or explored.
Luis Andres Gonzalez Agraz of Phytaxis, one of the summit sponsors, explained how his company has developed a product, derived from sugar cane residuals, that helps to improve fish gut health.
Dave Robb of Cargill Animal Nutrition and Health noted that the availability of marine ingredients is very cyclical. He said: “Increasing prices for fishmeal and fish oil present an opportunity for alternative ingredients – but what we need is stability.”
Some forms of blue food production can actually enhance things like biodiversity and this was the topic of several discussions, with examples ranging from restocking native oyster populations in the North Sea to mangrove planting in Asia.
Funding these projects requires strict focus on their actual benefits, however. For example, George Birch of Oyster Heaven said the restocking projects in the North Sea were supported by Nestle Purina.
He advised: “To pitch a project, focus on the specific solution and the species. Biodiversity might be the cherry on top, but what matters is what you can do for the bottom line of their [the funder’s] business.”
Another commercial solution to an environmental problem was presented by August Schelling of Carbonwave, who described how his company is working in the Caribbean to turn invasive sargasso seaweed into a biostimulant, proven to increase yields in crops like sugar beet and tomatoes.
Encouraging consumers to try low-trophic foods, that do not require wild-caught fish in their diet, is one way to make blue food even more sustainable.
Chaired by Esther Luiten, this discussion focused on how to expand consumption to species that have less impact on the planet.
On the panel were: Abigail Frankfort, World Resource Institute; Rohana Subasinghe, FutureFish; and Sarah Holmyard, Offshore Shellfish.
FutureFish, a UK based organisation, supports smallholders, especially in sub Saharan Africa, to grow low trophic, freshwater fish.
Rohana Subasinghe said: “Only the low trophic species will be able to bridge the gap between supply and demand.”
How to encourage consumer take-up? It’s partly education – Sarah Holmyard helps schools to promote the benefits of eating mussels – but partly about persuading retailers and restaurants to be taste leaders, and introduce their customers to new foods.
As she pointed out, the presentation of a product like mussels in supermarkets has not changed much in 20 years. She advised: “Show people something new to try!”
The summit also saw discussions on initiatives to improve fish welfare and to ensure that nothing from seafood is wasted.
Sarah Riddle of the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC) chaired a panel focusing on fish health and welfare issues. Panellists were Louise Buttle of DSM; Rishita Changede, TeOra; Wesley Malcorps, Blue Food Performance; and John Buchanan, Centre for Aquaculture Technologies.
The panel discussed how new approaches to monitoring fish health, from observing behaviour to non-lethal sampling, are helping to build a clearer picture.
Melanie Siggs of the Global Seafood Alliance chaired a panel discussion on “Scaling full utilisation”.
Panellists were: Michel Lockhart, Chitolytic; Federico Angeleri, Grupo Veraz; Jean-Francois Trecco, Blukap.
As Melanie Siggs explained, her first involvement with the 100% fish concept came with a project with hake fisheries in Namibia. Now, she has been working on a report, just published, on “100% Shrimp”.
Federico Angeleri outlined what Grupo Veraz, a major shrimp fishery and processor in Argentina, has been doing to put that principle into action. As he put it: “We were dumping 50% of the raw material we were purchasing.”
Michel Lockhart of Canada-based Chitolytic pointed out: “Nature wastes nothing.”
Chitolytic uses chitin from shrimp, snow crabs and other sources to create products for biomedical and pharma; medical devices; nutraceutical and dietary supplements, and industry.
Two pitching sessions gave an opportunity for would-be blue food tycoons to put their case for funding. First were the early-stage companies:
AquaGene: Has developed a way to “silence” a gene in shrimp to achieve faster growth.
Aqua ProX Africa: Farm management system to predict and help solve problems, reducing fish mortality by 15%.
BarAlgae: High quality microalgae grown to improve shrimp larvae survival rates.
Invasive Species Corporation: Developed a microbe-based product that kills sea lice but not finfish.
Kidemis: Mycelium-based protein for aquafeed and pet food, derived from rapeseed sidestreams.
Shelltas: Uses a product made from scallop shells to purify water in RAS systems.
Aqura Systems (the winner): Continuous, automated onsite testing for jellyfish and harmful algal blooms.
The second day saw pitches from companies looking for scale-up finance:
BioOceanOr: Providing a “weather forecast for water quality”, already installed in 1,000 salmon sites globally.
Innocrete Bioscience: The company has developed a rapid test kit for white spot syndrome virus (WSV), probably the most serious pathogen affecting farmed shrimps.
Viaqua Therapeutics: RNA-based vaccines for shrimp, which can be delivered via feed.
WellFish Tech: Blood biomarkers provide an early warning of fish health problems.
Innovation is inherently risky, and it takes a lot of money to make it happen. Several discussions at the summit focused on this issue.
While no one disagreed with AquaSpark’s Amy Novogratz – “It’s an incredible time to get into the sector right now” – there was a sense that many investors are still to be convinced.
Jeff McKinnon of impact investor Cuna del Mar commented: “Everyone seems to be more risk-averse than they were five or six years ago.”
He also said, however: “There are lots of investible opportunities and there is a lot of capital – we are just waiting for some success stories.”
Amy Novogratz counselled patience, reminding the audience: “Ten years ago there was virtually no capital infrastructure in this industry.”
What are investors looking for in the blue economy, and what is the best way to pitch to them? The final panel of the conference put investors in the hot seat. Chaired by Aquabyte’s Steve Tucker, the panel included: Soledad Jiron Hernandez, of Netherlands-based development bank FMO; Axel de Megille, of fish farmer and investor Stolt and Vicky Grinnell, Lloyds Banking Group.
The panel agreed that finding the right partner – not just the capital – is crucial. As Steve Tucker put it: “The funding gets you so far, but it’s the partnership that’s important.”
Axel de Megille explained that Stolt is looking to leverage its industry expertise – for example, its investment in aquaculture tech business Ace Aquatec has helped the latter explore new markets for its products, like humane stunners.
Vicky Grinnell pointed out that Lloyds can not only provide its own funding for growth, but it can also provide comfort to other lenders or investors. And Soledad Jiron Hernandez said that FMO, like other investors, is looking for a strong track record, and commitment to sustainability and partnership.
The Blue Food Innovation Summit 2026 was organised by Rethink and supported by Alianza, BioMar and Phytaxis (gold partners), ASC (silver partner) and Fishglobe Technologies (supporting partner).