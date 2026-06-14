Blue Food Innovation Summit: ‘It’s an incredible time to get into the sector’

Reinventing aquaculture

Artificial intelligence and other forms of technology are contributing to “Aquaculture 4.0”, the summit heard, and Maria Velkova of blue food investor AquaSpark chaired a panel on this topic.

The panellists were: Catarina Martins of Mowi; Anne-Kristine Øen of independent salmon farmer Kvarøy Arctic; Ragnhild Dragoy of CageEye, which uses sound waves to complement underwater optical monitoring ; Stian Rognlid of AI-driven fish sorting system Aquaticode; and Katie Sokalsky of Kampi, which has developed an automated shrimp feeding system.

They agreed that introducing technology needs buy-in from the staff on the frontline. As Katie Sokalsky put it: “It’s very difficult for a top-down directive to be successful.”

Another big issue for Aquaculture 4.0 is integration between different systems, software and hardware. The panel agreed that this has come a long way in just the past two or three years.

Stian Rognlid: “The only way to achieve integration is to work within the farmer’s process. Collaboration is key.”

Plus of course, price is a key factor. Catarina Martins drew a distinction: at the beginning, the price is not so important when testing technology, but when looking at deploying it, price is crucial.

On the second day, Matt Craze of Spheric Research chaired a discussion on innovation in aquaculture, featuring: Audun Fjeldvaer, Scale AQ; Vincent Erenst, The Kingfish Company; Mark Shotter, Loch Long Salmon; and Karin Stensmyren Monsen, DNV, a consultancy and certification business.

One of the key centres of innovation in aquaculture is the Norwegian salmon industry. As Scale AQ’s Audun Fjeldvaer explained, one reason for this is the “development licence” system that encourages fish farmers to trial innovative technology such as submersible sea cages – another is the need to solve problems like sea lice.

He said: “When the farmers see something that works, they go for it.”



Meanwhile, The Kingfish Company has been a pioneer of land-based RAS farming at scale. It has been on a continuing learning curve, and CEO Vincent Erenst said: “The elements of RAS have not changed, but the way those elements are being put together is changing rapidly.”

For the RAS sector to ever become profitable, construction and operating costs must come down – but that is happening, he said.

He added that, alongside the technology, building a market for a fish that is not so well known in Europe (outside Italy) has also been a challenge.

For Loch Long Salmon, Mark Shotter said the road to getting planning permission for Scotland’s first semi-closed salmon farm has been a long one.

Although what Loch Long is planning to do is aimed at reducing environmental impact and maximising fish welfare, there is no Scottish equivalent of the Norwegian development licence.

As Shotter put it: “In offshore wind, you are rewarded for innovation; in aquaculture, you are almost punished for it!”

He was hopeful, however, that by capturing a higher percentage of waste from the farm, semi-closed technology will allow farmers to gain consent for more biomass than would otherwise be allowed.

Aquafeed is also an area that is seeing a lot of innovation, and this was addressed in a panel chaired by Katherine Bryar, formerly of BioMar but now with investors AquaSpark.

Feed for fish like salmon once relied heavily on marine ingredients but increasingly alternatives – from soya to protein derived from microalgae and fungi – are being used or explored.

Luis Andres Gonzalez Agraz of Phytaxis, one of the summit sponsors, explained how his company has developed a product, derived from sugar cane residuals, that helps to improve fish gut health.

Dave Robb of Cargill Animal Nutrition and Health noted that the availability of marine ingredients is very cyclical. He said: “Increasing prices for fishmeal and fish oil present an opportunity for alternative ingredients – but what we need is stability.”

Aquaculture as a restorative

Some forms of blue food production can actually enhance things like biodiversity and this was the topic of several discussions, with examples ranging from restocking native oyster populations in the North Sea to mangrove planting in Asia.

Funding these projects requires strict focus on their actual benefits, however. For example, George Birch of Oyster Heaven said the restocking projects in the North Sea were supported by Nestle Purina.

He advised: “To pitch a project, focus on the specific solution and the species. Biodiversity might be the cherry on top, but what matters is what you can do for the bottom line of their [the funder’s] business.”

Another commercial solution to an environmental problem was presented by August Schelling of Carbonwave, who described how his company is working in the Caribbean to turn invasive sargasso seaweed into a biostimulant, proven to increase yields in crops like sugar beet and tomatoes.

Encouraging consumers to try low-trophic foods, that do not require wild-caught fish in their diet, is one way to make blue food even more sustainable.

Chaired by Esther Luiten, this discussion focused on how to expand consumption to species that have less impact on the planet.

On the panel were: Abigail Frankfort, World Resource Institute; Rohana Subasinghe, FutureFish; and Sarah Holmyard, Offshore Shellfish.

FutureFish, a UK based organisation, supports smallholders, especially in sub Saharan Africa, to grow low trophic, freshwater fish.

Rohana Subasinghe said: “Only the low trophic species will be able to bridge the gap between supply and demand.”

How to encourage consumer take-up? It’s partly education – Sarah Holmyard helps schools to promote the benefits of eating mussels – but partly about persuading retailers and restaurants to be taste leaders, and introduce their customers to new foods.

As she pointed out, the presentation of a product like mussels in supermarkets has not changed much in 20 years. She advised: “Show people something new to try!”