Backing the blue economy

Investors are increasingly interested in “blue economy” innovators – but there are still issues to be addressed if the sector is to reach its full potential. That’s the key message in a report from the European Union’s BlueInvest Investor Report 2026.
BlueInvest, a European Union initiative to boost investment in the EU blue economy, has published a report mapping out the funding ecosystem available the blue economy – the range of industries centred around the sea.
Funds representing €11bn (£9.5bn) in capital are wholly or partially exposed this sector, and there is up to €3bn (£2.6bn) totally dedicated to it, the report finds.
The report shows that aquaculture and fisheries are attracting sustained investor interest as demand for aquatic food continues to rise while wild fish stocks face biological limits. Investors are increasingly backing technology‑enabled aquaculture models (such as recirculating aquaculture systems, precision feeding, health monitoring and alternative feeds) that improve productivity, traceability and environmental performance.
In fisheries, capital is flowing towards digital monitoring, traceability and bycatch‑reduction solutions that respond to regulatory pressure, combat illegal fishing and improve value creation rather than volume, positioning the sector as a key pillar of food security and sustainable ocean use.
The report says: “The ocean is a dynamic hub for innovation, where the “blue economy” encompasses a wide spectrum of cutting-edge technologies that deliver sustainable solutions to ocean-related challenges. For asset managers, the blue economy represents a multitude of strategic and investable opportunities aligned with the priorities of the European Union.
“Sustainable aquaculture is driving the creation of new enterprises focused on strengthening European food security and ensuring robust traceability. Blue biotechnology is transforming product development across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, sustainable packaging and advanced biofuels. Marine renewable energy is set to play a pivotal role in reinforcing the EU’s sovereign energy security.”
Despite all this, the report goes on to say: “These diverse segments of the blue economy offer asset managers a compelling opportunity to invest in the next generation of sustainable growth and technological leadership in Europe. But while the strategic importance of the blue economy increases, the global community continues to underinvest in the ocean.
“SDG 14 [the United Nations’ “Life Below Water” sustainability goal] remains the most underfinanced of all Sustainable Development Goals, revealing a persistent contradiction: a sector with strong fundamentals, growing demand for sustainable solutions, and clear climate relevance still struggles to attract sufficient private capital.”
More generally, the report highlights strong momentum in the blue economy: private investments are accelerating with 159 active private funds. Innovation is expanding despite structural barriers, BlueInvest says, adding: “Europe is approaching a turning point where coordinated investment could transform the blue economy into a major engine of sustainable growth.”
In terms of early stage investment funds, Europe has 89 Venture Capital funds with a clear interest in the blue economy, out of which 21 VC funds are fully dedicated to the blue economy and 68 partially exposed to the sector.
There are 23 European corporate venture capital entities involved in the blud economy, and 22 private venture capital funds.
The largest fully dedicated “blue funds” are Aqua-Spark, with a €400m fund; Atlante Gestion (200m) and Bluefront Equity (totalling €150m in its two funds).
The report’s survey of fund managers finds that. on a positive note, asset managers have significantly increased their deployment of funds in the sector, with 10 surveyed managers planning to launch new investment vehicles.
The fund managers polled saw blue economy investments as offering equal prospects and risks when compared with other venture capital opportunities.
However, challenges remain, the report says. It concludes: “There is a pronounced need for talent that blends financial acumen with technical expertise, which is essential for the continued establishment and success of blue funds.
“Attracting limited partners (LPs) is an ongoing concern; as funds mature, achieve exits, and demonstrate financial performance, it is expected that LPs will take greater interest in the sector.
“Asset managers are also calling for increased support in the form of grants, subsidies, and blended finance instruments to help de-risk investments, particularly in areas where taxation and regulation have yet to fully encourage the adoption of sustainable solutions.”
Mike Velings CEO, Aqua-Spark, says: “The sector has continued to develop and expand. Compared with five years ago there is more capital, more specialised funds, and a far deeper pipeline of investable companies. And recognition of aquaculture’s role in the future of food has grown with it.
“Interest is becoming much more general. Impact investors opened up the space, but we now see strategics moving in, alongside more conventional financial investors. That broadening is a clear sign of a maturing sector.”
Aqua-Spark has just closed a new Africa fund at $48m (£35.7m) with backing from KfW, AgriFi, Gatsby and the Livelihood Impact Fund, and has been investing steadily across its existing portfolio from the Global Fund.
Tuuli Makela is Marketing Director with Hatch Blue, which both invests in and advises blue economy businesses.
She says: “Like in many other sectors, the past three years have proven challenging for blue economy fund managers – changing interest rates, a more cautious venture capital landscape, and setbacks like the sector’s only VC-backed unicorn, eFishery. At the same time, in certain subsectors and sub-geographies, the recent surge in M&A activity and exits – e.g. in the Norwegian salmon sector, such as Stingray, OptoScale and AquaByte – are showing positive traction and garnering growing interest among institutional and big-ticket investors.
“In certain categories and regions, ethical and impact investors still dominate. But in markets where the growth story has already been proven, generalist investors have moved in - like in the case of Norway - and mainstream, return-focused capital is firmly present. When companies touch in-demand technologies like AI and data, robotics and automation - like many of our portfolio companies do - they start attracting a broader investor base.”
There is plenty happening in Europe, she stresses: “The European Investment Bank has invested €12.9 billion [£11bn] into the blue economy since 2021, with fisheries and aquaculture among its focus sectors. Those activities have played a part in strengthening the sector across member states and increasing investor interest, with our own Blue Revolution Fund one example of that momentum.
Hatch Blue has been active recently, with investments in – just to take three examples - Nernst Electric, which replaces costly, logistically complex oxygen with high-purity oxygen generated directly at the farm; Remora Robotics, which has developed an autonomous robot net cleaner; and fish farm monitoring solution SensorGlobe.
Makela says: “The key is bringing in investors who understand the sector, not just backers with broad blue economy targets. Beyond that, what’s needed varies by region and category: we work with governments to help map growth potential, most recently with Rentenbank on German aquaculture, where the measures outlined included simplifying regulation and deploying innovative finance like early-stage grants and government-backed guarantees.