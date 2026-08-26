Backing the blue economy

Investors are increasingly interested in “blue economy” innovators – but there are still issues to be addressed if the sector is to reach its full potential. That’s the key message in a report from the European Union’s BlueInvest Investor Report 2026.

BlueInvest, a European Union initiative to boost investment in the EU blue economy, has published a report mapping out the funding ecosystem available the blue economy – the range of industries centred around the sea.

Funds representing €11bn (£9.5bn) in capital are wholly or partially exposed this sector, and there is up to €3bn (£2.6bn) totally dedicated to it, the report finds.

The report shows that aquaculture and fisheries are attracting sustained investor interest as demand for aquatic food continues to rise while wild fish stocks face biological limits. Investors are increasingly backing technology‑enabled aquaculture models (such as recirculating aquaculture systems, precision feeding, health monitoring and alternative feeds) that improve productivity, traceability and environmental performance.

In fisheries, capital is flowing towards digital monitoring, traceability and bycatch‑reduction solutions that respond to regulatory pressure, combat illegal fishing and improve value creation rather than volume, positioning the sector as a key pillar of food security and sustainable ocean use.

The report says: “The ocean is a dynamic hub for innovation, where the “blue economy” encompasses a wide spectrum of cutting-edge technologies that deliver sustainable solutions to ocean-related challenges. For asset managers, the blue economy represents a multitude of strategic and investable opportunities aligned with the priorities of the European Union.

“Sustainable aquaculture is driving the creation of new enterprises focused on strengthening European food security and ensuring robust traceability. Blue biotechnology is transforming product development across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, sustainable packaging and advanced biofuels. Marine renewable energy is set to play a pivotal role in reinforcing the EU’s sovereign energy security.”

Despite all this, the report goes on to say: “These diverse segments of the blue economy offer asset managers a compelling opportunity to invest in the next generation of sustainable growth and technological leadership in Europe. But while the strategic importance of the blue economy increases, the global community continues to underinvest in the ocean.

“SDG 14 [the United Nations’ “Life Below Water” sustainability goal] remains the most underfinanced of all Sustainable Development Goals, revealing a persistent contradiction: a sector with strong fundamentals, growing demand for sustainable solutions, and clear climate relevance still struggles to attract sufficient private capital.”