ASSG Conference 2026

The Association of Scottish Shellfish Growers (ASSG) annual conference takes place this October with the theme “Scottish Cultivated Shellfish – Agenda for Growth”.

The conference will be held on 21 and 22 October at the Corran Halls in Oban, on the west coast of Scotland.

The programme will include an associated gathering of Early Career Researchers with an interest in bivalve shellfish culture. Sponsored by the Fishmongers’ Company’s Fisheries Charitable Trust and organised by the Roslin Institute of Edinburgh University this provides the opportunity for "science to meet industry" and develop thinking which will assist the industry’s growth in years to come.

Further speakers at the conference will be announced in due course.

The “Best Scottish Shellfish” competition will once again be hotly contested by ASSG member businesses with awards sponsored by the Highlands and Islands Enterprise. Head Judge Nicki Holmyard will be leading the panel.

The awards will be presented at the ASSG Annual Dinner, to be held on the evening of 21 October.