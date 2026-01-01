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AQUACULTURE EUROPE 2027

19 October 2027 - 21 October 2027
09:00 - 16:00
Athens, Greece
Theme: “Smart and Resilient Aquaculture.”
The annual event of the European Aquaculture Society.
Multi-disciplinary scientific conference and large trade exhibition.
Aquaculture Europe 2027, Athens, Greece. October 19-21, 2027
Theme: “Smart and Resilient Aquaculture.”
The annual event of the European Aquaculture Society.
Multi-disciplinary scientific conference and large trade exhibition.
aquaculture eventsEASEuropeEuropean Aquaculture SocietygreeceSea Farming
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