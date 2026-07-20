World Aquaculture Tanzania 2026 names keynote speaker

Leading fisheries and aquaculture expert Professor Peter Britz has been named the keynote speaker for the World Aquaculture Tanzania 2026 Conference (WA26T). The conference is scheduled to take place from 1-4 December 2026, in Dar es Salaam.

Peter Britz is Professor Emeritus at the Department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University, South Africa. Over the years, Professor Britz has played a crucial role in establishing Rhodes University as a key African Union Centre of Excellence in Fisheries and Aquaculture. He is a member of the African Fisheries Reform Mechanism Advisory Council and has served as President of the International Abalone Society; and Chairperson of the Aquaculture Association of Southern Africa.

As an active aquaculture and fisheries specialist, Professor Britz has significantly contributed to research and development in aquaculture, as well as to governance, policy, and sector planning across Africa. Notably, he was instrumental in the development of the South African abalone farming industry and the restoration of abalone fisheries through stock enhancement initiatives.

For his remarkable contributions to research, he was awarded the International Abalone Society medal. His research interests encompass aquaculture, fisheries governance and policy, value chain development, and the human dimension of development. He regularly provides expert advice on aquaculture and fisheries sector development and policy to industry stakeholders, government entities, and development agencies.

His recent roles include leading fisheries and aquaculture policy research for the African Union at the Rhodes University Centre of Excellence in Fisheries and Aquaculture, serving as Senior Technical Advisor for the FAO FISH4ACP catfish value chain program in Nigeria, and managing the WAS Africa Chapter AFRAQ conference programmes.