World Aquaculture Tanzania 2026 names keynote speaker

Professor Peter Britz will address the need for a ‘human development’ approach in African aquaculture.
Leading fisheries and aquaculture expert Professor Peter Britz has been named the keynote speaker for the World Aquaculture Tanzania 2026 Conference (WA26T). The conference is scheduled to take place from 1-4 December 2026, in Dar es Salaam.
Peter Britz is Professor Emeritus at the Department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University, South Africa. Over the years, Professor Britz has played a crucial role in establishing Rhodes University as a key African Union Centre of Excellence in Fisheries and Aquaculture. He is a member of the African Fisheries Reform Mechanism Advisory Council and has served as President of the International Abalone Society; and Chairperson of the Aquaculture Association of Southern Africa.
As an active aquaculture and fisheries specialist, Professor Britz has significantly contributed to research and development in aquaculture, as well as to governance, policy, and sector planning across Africa. Notably, he was instrumental in the development of the South African abalone farming industry and the restoration of abalone fisheries through stock enhancement initiatives.
For his remarkable contributions to research, he was awarded the International Abalone Society medal. His research interests encompass aquaculture, fisheries governance and policy, value chain development, and the human dimension of development. He regularly provides expert advice on aquaculture and fisheries sector development and policy to industry stakeholders, government entities, and development agencies.
His recent roles include leading fisheries and aquaculture policy research for the African Union at the Rhodes University Centre of Excellence in Fisheries and Aquaculture, serving as Senior Technical Advisor for the FAO FISH4ACP catfish value chain program in Nigeria, and managing the WAS Africa Chapter AFRAQ conference programmes.
WA26T’s keynote address will centre on the title “Why African Aquaculture Development Needs to Shift from a Technology Transfer Focus to a Value Chain Development Approach”.
The aquaculture sector in Africa is transitioning into a modern industry, growing from largely small-scale, low-input/low-output production systems, to intensive commercial operations based on nutritionally complete feeds within a globalized value chain.
This transformation is essential for increasing production volumes to meet the increasing demand for fish in Africa, creating economic opportunity and building a globally competitive aquaculture industry in Africa.
The development approach for the African aquaculture sector has traditionally focused on technology transfer and the training of small farmers; but has tended to overlook the human development needs of the participants as value chain actors. This oversight has led to many poor outcomes because the uptake and application of aquaculture technology into profitable enterprises has tended to be low.
A contributing factor is that strongly pre-framed aquaculture development programmes which advocate the introduction of technologies such as “in-pond raceways”, “integrated multi-trophic aquaculture” and “climate-smart aquaculture”, often fail to "meet the farmers where they are at", and to systematically address their context, capacity needs and aspirations; foremost of which is to be empowered to build competitive and profitable farming enterprises.
These experiences point to the need for a “human development” approach which defines aquaculture development primarily in terms of the expanded human capabilities required for farmers to realize their aspirations and opportunities within the value chain. Central to achieving this is an adult education approach which equips farmers with modern, data-led production and business management skills. This should be complemented by strategies that build value chain institutions and services (e.g. access to credit) that make the farmers more competitive.
Aquaculture value chain strengthening strategies and their outcomes should thus be grounded in appropriate human development and institutional strengthening strategies, Professor Britz will argue.
Hosted by the Government of the Republic of Tanzania and Zanzibar, WA26T will attract a diverse group of participants from nearly 100 countries - ranging from aquaculture professionals, producers, researchers, policymakers, industry representatives, development partners, students and various other stakeholders. The event, which is themed “Aquaculture Driving Blue Transformation” will feature prominent plenary speakers, cutting-edge research presentations, an exhibition showcasing innovations in the aquaculture sector and much more.
Attendees will have the opportunity to network, share knowledge, and collaborate on addressing key challenges and opportunities facing both African landscape and the global aquaculture industry. As Tanzania is amongst the top aquaculture producing countries in Africa, WA26T will offer a unique opportunity for the country to engage with a diverse audience and share experiences, advancements and innovations in the sector.
For more information on registration, exhibition opportunities, abstract submissions, special sessions, travel details, and other relevant information, please visit the official WA26T website. was.org/meeting/code/afraq26.
For general inquiries, contact the WAS-AC Secretariat at africanchapter@was.org.