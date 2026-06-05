Seawork brings maritime expertise and careers focus to Southampton

Seawork returns to Southampton from 9–11 June 2026, bringing together the international exhibition, conference programme and live maritime demonstrations that have made it the UK’s leading commercial marine and workboat event.

This year’s programme addresses the issues at the top of the sector’s agenda: sustainability, skills, technology and innovation. Alongside the main conference, several sessions draw directly on the region’s maritime strength.

The University of Southampton will present a Showcase of Maritime Innovation in the Solent, timed to coincide with the upcoming launch of its Centre for Green Maritime Innovation — an industry-led initiative providing facilities and expertise to test and de-risk zero-carbon and energy efficiency technologies. The session will also cover the University’s work in autonomous systems and marine robotics, and the maritime training and career pathways it offers.

Nigel Taylor, CEO of Southampton-based PerformOS, returns for a second year to lead the AI at Sea conference session. His firm has spent two years helping UK businesses adopt AI in practical, operational terms.

“AI is moving incredibly quickly, but for many businesses the challenge is still knowing where to start, what is genuinely useful, and what is simply noise,” said Taylor. “Our session is designed to be practical, plain-speaking and directly relevant to commercial marine businesses of all sizes, visitors can expect a clear view of what AI is already delivering, what is realistically coming next, and how businesses can take sensible first steps.”