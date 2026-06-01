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2026 Seawork Awards finalists named

Events & Webinars News01 Jun 2026by Fish Farmer Editor

The finalists have been named for this year’s Seawork Awards, recognising the companies and innovations leading the commercial marine industry.

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Seawork awards trophies
Seawork awards trophies

Sponsored by Nova Shipyard, the awards evening is a highlight of Seawork 2026, bringing the industry together for recognition, networking, and celebration. Winners will be announced at the official awards event, taking place between 5.30pm and 7pm at the Seawork Waterfront Restaurant, Mayflower Park, Southampton on Tuesday 9 June.

 

Seawork 2026 is Europe’s leading event for the commercial marine, workboat and marine civils industries, taking place in Southampton over 9-11 June 2026.

 

The finalists are:

 

Maritime Sustainability Award

Sponsored by Suzuki Clean Ocean Project

 

Buoyant Works Ltd: SlideX

PME Group: MAN RePower Programme

Tidal Transit: e-GINNY

 

Marine Civils Best Project Award Shortlist

Sponsored by Port Strategy

 

Ocean Kinetics Ltd: Enabling Ferry Infrastructure for Fair Isle, Shetland

Scafffloat LTD: Scafffloat Hoisted Access Solution for Critical Pile Maintenance in Africa

Teignmouth Maritime Services (TMS): Beluga Whale Sanctuary Repairs & Enhancements Works

 

Young Person’s Development Award

Sponsored by The Workboat Association

 

Harry Chase Smith: Brockenhurst College

Adam Worrall: Foreship UK Ltd

Shannon Masson: Fibre Mechanics

 

Maritime Professional of the Year Award

Sponsored by Nova Shipyard

 

 

James McPaul, Volvo Penta

Richard Brooks, Williams Shipping

Martin Jackson, PME Power Systems Group Ltd

Mark Downer, Griffon Marine

 

For the first time, there will be a public vote for this award via LinkedIn

 

Exhibitors can purchase tickets via the Online Exhibitor Manual for £20 per ticket. Visitors can request tickets by emailing awards@seawork.com, priced at £25 per ticket.

 

The organisers, Mercator Media, stress that tickets are limited and in high demand.

 

 

awardsBoats and BargesEnvironment & Sustainabilitymercator mediaProducts and InnovationsSea FarmingSeawork 2026united kingdom
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