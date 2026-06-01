2026 Seawork Awards finalists named

The finalists have been named for this year’s Seawork Awards, recognising the companies and innovations leading the commercial marine industry.
Sponsored by Nova Shipyard, the awards evening is a highlight of Seawork 2026, bringing the industry together for recognition, networking, and celebration. Winners will be announced at the official awards event, taking place between 5.30pm and 7pm at the Seawork Waterfront Restaurant, Mayflower Park, Southampton on Tuesday 9 June.
Seawork 2026 is Europe’s leading event for the commercial marine, workboat and marine civils industries, taking place in Southampton over 9-11 June 2026.
The finalists are:
Maritime Sustainability Award
Sponsored by Suzuki Clean Ocean Project
Buoyant Works Ltd: SlideX
PME Group: MAN RePower Programme
Tidal Transit: e-GINNY
Marine Civils Best Project Award Shortlist
Sponsored by Port Strategy
Ocean Kinetics Ltd: Enabling Ferry Infrastructure for Fair Isle, Shetland
Scafffloat LTD: Scafffloat Hoisted Access Solution for Critical Pile Maintenance in Africa
Teignmouth Maritime Services (TMS): Beluga Whale Sanctuary Repairs & Enhancements Works
Young Person’s Development Award
Sponsored by The Workboat Association
Harry Chase Smith: Brockenhurst College
Adam Worrall: Foreship UK Ltd
Shannon Masson: Fibre Mechanics
Maritime Professional of the Year Award
Sponsored by Nova Shipyard
James McPaul, Volvo Penta
Richard Brooks, Williams Shipping
Martin Jackson, PME Power Systems Group Ltd
Mark Downer, Griffon Marine
For the first time, there will be a public vote for this award via LinkedIn.
Exhibitors can purchase tickets via the Online Exhibitor Manual for £20 per ticket. Visitors can request tickets by emailing awards@seawork.com, priced at £25 per ticket.
The organisers, Mercator Media, stress that tickets are limited and in high demand.
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