Fish Farmer Magazine
Special Publications
North Quarter
Fettes Park
496 Ferry Road, Edinburgh
EH5 2DL
Tel: 0131 551 1000 Fax: 0131 551 7901
Fish Farmer Magazine is owned by Wyvex Media Limited (www.wyvexmedia.co.uk)
Fish Farmer Editor
Robert Outram
Email: editor@fishfarmermagazine.com
Tel: +44 (0) 131 551 7904
Contact Robert Outram regarding any editorial enquiries
Fish Farmer Advertising and Copy contact
Janice Johnston
Commercial Manager
Email: jjohnston@fishfarmermagazine.com
Tel: +44 (0) 131 551 7925
Contact Janice Johnston for information about advertising, paid content and sponsorship opportunities, or to receive a copy of the Fish Farmer Media Pack.
You can also contact us using this form
Publisher:
Alister Bennett
Account information
Advertising is invoiced in Currency: £ sterling
VAT NO: 383608238
Company Number SC513369
contact email: finance@wyvexmedia.co.uk for invoicing enquiries
To get an article published in Fish Farmer, the best approach is to contact the editorial team directly. The current editor is Robert Outram, and you can reach him via email at routram@fishfarmermagazine.com
You may want to prepare a clear and concise proposal or draft of your article, highlighting its relevance to the aquaculture industry and Fish Farmer’s readership. It’s also helpful to mention any unique insights, research, or developments your article covers.
For advertising, to promote a commercial product or service via editorial, webinars or sponsorship opportunities, or to enquire about media packs, you can contact Janice Johnston at jjohnston@fishfarmermagazine.com.