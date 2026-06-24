Opinion: Models, scientists and peer reviews

I don’t suppose many people have picked up on this yet but something very important has just happened, which, as usual, has been very under-reported. It is the acceptance of failure of a major climate projection (“RCP 8.5”) on which much of the world’s energy policy has been designed.

Before I go any further and start being called a climate change denier etc, it is likely that the next projection will not be much better but the quiet with which such a failure has been reported is notable.

RCP (“Representative Concentration Pathway”) 8.5 was the “worst case” scenario, based on carbon emissions continuing to rise significantly through this century, with the prediction that this would mean global temperatures rising between 3°C and 12.6°C.

For over a decade, a number of people have been saying that this case was highly implausible, only to be condemned. Now the establishment scientists are saying that it is an unlikely outcome and was never really considered as the basis for anything. It has, they say, been averted by the adoption of renewable energy and the reduction of carbon emissions etc. If this feels at all familiar, don’t be surprised.

There is a particularly good analogy put out by Dr Pielke Jnr in his Substack, The Honest Broker.

He writes: “When my son was 12 years old he was 5ft tall. By the time he was 16 he was 6ft – growing a whole foot taller in just four years. Having a math degree I felt like I should create a quantitative scenario of his future growth to ensure that everything was OK.

“I quickly became alarmed. Based on my calculations, I estimated he would be 9ft by the age of 28, growing at a rate of a foot every four years.

“I spoke to a doctor who said to make sure he had a balanced diet, good rest and regular check-ups. We did all of these things and they worked! The worst case was avoided and my son topped out at 6ft 2inches.”

The point, of course, is that the original premise was implausible and the actions taken had nothing to do with the outcome.