Opinion: Models, scientists and peer reviews

I don’t suppose many people have picked up on this yet but something very important has just happened, which, as usual, has been very under-reported. It is the acceptance of failure of a major climate projection (“RCP 8.5”) on which much of the world’s energy policy has been designed.
Before I go any further and start being called a climate change denier etc, it is likely that the next projection will not be much better but the quiet with which such a failure has been reported is notable.
RCP (“Representative Concentration Pathway”) 8.5 was the “worst case” scenario, based on carbon emissions continuing to rise significantly through this century, with the prediction that this would mean global temperatures rising between 3°C and 12.6°C.
For over a decade, a number of people have been saying that this case was highly implausible, only to be condemned. Now the establishment scientists are saying that it is an unlikely outcome and was never really considered as the basis for anything. It has, they say, been averted by the adoption of renewable energy and the reduction of carbon emissions etc. If this feels at all familiar, don’t be surprised.
There is a particularly good analogy put out by Dr Pielke Jnr in his Substack, The Honest Broker.
He writes: “When my son was 12 years old he was 5ft tall. By the time he was 16 he was 6ft – growing a whole foot taller in just four years. Having a math degree I felt like I should create a quantitative scenario of his future growth to ensure that everything was OK.
“I quickly became alarmed. Based on my calculations, I estimated he would be 9ft by the age of 28, growing at a rate of a foot every four years.
“I spoke to a doctor who said to make sure he had a balanced diet, good rest and regular check-ups. We did all of these things and they worked! The worst case was avoided and my son topped out at 6ft 2inches.”
The point, of course, is that the original premise was implausible and the actions taken had nothing to do with the outcome.
This RPC 8.5 model-based theory had become the basis for global policy on energy and the subsequent adoption of huge rafts of legislation all over the world. In no way am I suggesting that the adoption of renewables is a bad thing nor that the reduction in burning fossil fuels is unnecessary. However, regulation based on inaccurate modelling, shored up by a scientific community that will brook no challenges, is a recipe for disaster – as we have noted in this industry for years.
Dr Pielke makes the entirely valid point that the climate is self-correcting and so this must be taken into account but also very importantly that science should be self-correcting as well. The peer review system is a critical part of that process but so is evidence review. If none of the evidence you find backs up your theory, then your theory is not valid.
Open debate is utterly essential for theories to be properly tested. Human beings are herd animals by instinct, so we tend to follow rather than challenge. Worse still, like the dusky kob I worked with in Mozambique, we tend to want to destroy anyone who steps outside the shoal.
The fact that the UN has finally accepted that this projection is destined for the bin may be a critical moment. Too long has the sea lice theory been promulgated by those who have malign intentions for our industry. Too often I have read about the scientific communities of Scotland and Norway refusing to discuss the fact that their models don’t work and that none of the evidence matches their theories. Draconian regulation has been brought in, over and over again, without any right to challenge from the industry. At the very least there should be a debate.
It reminds me of the old problem when government introduced clocks to reduce the backlogs of applications for SEPA (Scottish Environment Protection Agency) licences. If they had bothered to ask the industry, we would have said that it was a somewhat dumb idea. Subsequently we all learned that what we thought was right. When the clock ticked to its deadline for SEPA to act, we would receive a note or a call asking for an extension. The more polite amongst us rang up and said what happens if we refuse the extension and the reply came then your application is refused.
Until government starts to realise that industry is being slowly strangled by regulation, often badly designed or based on flawed models, Scotland will continue to fall behind the world in global business.