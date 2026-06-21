Opinion: Holyrood must provide the clarity to unlock global growth

The world’s appetite for Scottish salmon has reached unprecedented levels. Over the past decade, overseas sales of our premium fish have soared past the £6 billion mark, reaching nearly 100 different markets across the globe.

Against this backdrop of extraordinary international success, the newly elected Scottish Parliament has a unique opportunity to turbocharge our rural economy.

First Minister John Swinney recently made his ambitions clear at the CBI’s annual lunch, telling business leaders that the Scottish Government must “provide the clarity, the confidence, crucially the incentive and transparency that businesses need to enable them to invest and grow”.

For those of us in the Scottish salmon sector, these are exactly the right words. We have long argued that if Scotland is to thrive, our politicians must support the sectors that create wealth, sustain rural communities and generate the tax revenues necessary to fund public services.

But as we look at the extraordinary opportunities currently opening up around the world for our high-quality product, it is vital that the First Minister’s welcome rhetoric is urgently matched by domestic action.

The global appetite for Scottish salmon, the UK’s biggest food export, is soaring. Recent developments on the international trade front demonstrate just how much potential is waiting to be unlocked.

Just days ago, we welcomed the free trade deal between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which ensures permanent tariff-free access for UK goods to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Removing 5% tariffs on some salmon exports will provide a vital boost amid wider global economic uncertainty.

Despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and the resulting logistical challenges of higher air freight and insurance costs, our sales in the region have remained robust.

Distributors are eager to maintain a consistent supply for their consumers, with the UAE remaining our largest GCC market and exports to Qatar surging by 30% to 79 tonnes in just one year.

This trading bloc already accounts for more than half of all Scottish salmon exported to the Middle East and North Africa, and tariff-free access will only accelerate this upward trajectory.

Looking further east, we are on the cusp of a major breakthrough in India, a market that represents a huge, untapped frontier for our premium product.

The new UK-India free trade agreement is set to remove a prohibitive 33% tariff that has historically restricted our access to this vast, fast-growing economy.

Indian High Commissioner, Vikram K Doraiswami, illustrated the scale of this opportunity on his recent visit to Mowi’s processing plant in Rosyth, Fife.

Seeing first-hand the quality and innovation of the UK’s largest processing facility, the High Commissioner noted that removing trade barriers will allow India’s consumers and restaurateurs to affordably access premium Scottish salmon.

With India being the world’s third-largest fish market, and demand for high-quality, healthy produce rising rapidly in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai, the elimination of this tariff paves the way for exports worth tens of millions of pounds every year, creating inward investment and well-paid jobs here in Scotland.

Elsewhere in Asia, the picture is equally bright, with demand booming across key markets.

Exports to China surged by 60% last year, reaching £97 million and cementing its place as our third biggest global market behind France and the United States. Volumes to Taiwan have also more than doubled, contributing to our record-breaking international sales.

These are exciting global opportunities, but to truly capitalise on the elimination of tariffs in India and the Gulf, and the surging demand across Asia, we need a regulatory framework that supports sustainable expansion at home.