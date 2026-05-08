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Salmon farmer issues escape warning

News08 May 2026by Vince McDonagh

An escape alert has gone out after the Icelandic salmon farmer Kaldvik notified the country’s  Food and Veterinary Authority about a breach at its farm in Lónir in Kelduhverfi, in the north of the country.

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salmon in tank photo Kaldvik web
Salmon in tank (photo: Kaldvik)

According to information from the company, a failure in equipment caused fish to escape from the fish farm and into the spawning pond, where a second protection against escape is located.

 

Kaldvik immediately activated a contingency plan and took measures to prevent further escape. The licensee considers it to be unlikely that farmed salmon escaped from the spawning pond and into the sea.

 

The Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority said today that it  has not received the number of salmon in the tank, but according to information from the operating licensee, their average weight was just 92.6 grams.

 

The Food and Veterinary Authority said it  is investigating the case and has called for further information from Kaldvík that could shed more light on the incident.

 

The Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority said it  will issue a monitoring report on the incident once the investigation is complete and published on its  aquaculture dashboard.

 

Kaldvik, formerly known as Ice Fish Farm, is majority-owned by the Norwegian Måsøval family company, through Austur Holding AS, which is considering a sale of its business.

 

It is one of Iceland’s leading salmon farmers.

Europe - Nordicsfish escapesIcelandKaldvik ASLand Based Farming & Hatcheriessalmon
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