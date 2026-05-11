Mowi plans to install a new feed system at Wester Ross's Loch Broom farm

Salmon farmer Mowi is proposing to install a new feed system at its Corry fish farm, operated by Wester Ross. The company has submitted a planning application to the Highland Council.

Mowi acquired Wester Ross Fisheries in 2022, but Wester Ross continues to produce salmon under its own brand and using its own distinctive approach, which up to now has largely involved hand feeding its fish.

Wester Ross has previously voiced its intention to install an automated feeding system as a backup, for times when it is not possible for staff – due to bad weather, for example – to get to the pens and feed by hand.

The new feeding system would be located at Corry, on Loch Broom near Ullapool, on the north-west coast of Scotland.

The planning application, in the form of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening request, is for: “Installation of a feed system, including ten silos of 1.7m wide by 2.5m long by 1.8m high, situated on the walkway of the pen group. A PVC hose runs from the silo to the water below the pen group and another runs from the silo into the centre of the pen which is attached to a hydroscand multiflex hose with six arms.”

The environmental impact assessment screening request was validated by Highland Council on 27 April and a decision is yet to be made.