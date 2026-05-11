ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Mowi plans to install a new feed system at Wester Ross's Loch Broom farm

News11 May 2026by Robert Outram

Salmon farmer Mowi is proposing to install a new feed system at its Corry fish farm, operated by Wester Ross. The company has submitted a planning application to the Highland Council.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Loch Broom and Ullapool AdobeStock 512073112 web
Loch Broom and Ullapool

Mowi acquired Wester Ross Fisheries in 2022, but Wester Ross continues to produce salmon under its own brand and using its own distinctive approach, which up to now has largely involved hand feeding its fish.

 

Wester Ross has previously voiced its intention to install an automated feeding system as a backup, for times when it is not possible for staff – due to bad weather, for example – to get to the pens and feed by hand.

 

The new feeding system would be located at Corry, on Loch Broom near Ullapool, on the north-west coast of Scotland.

 

The planning application, in the form of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening request, is for: “Installation of a feed system, including ten silos of 1.7m wide by 2.5m long by 1.8m high, situated on the walkway of the pen group. A PVC hose runs from the silo to the water below the pen group and another runs from the silo into the centre of the pen which is attached to a hydroscand multiflex hose with six arms.”

 

The environmental impact assessment screening request was validated by Highland Council on 27 April and a decision is yet to be made.

Wester Ross Corry map Loch Broom
Corry fish farm with new feed system marked
Wester Ross Silos Loch Broom
Wester Ross proposed feed system, Corry fish farm, on Loch Broom
Feed & Feed systemsMOWI ScotlandsalmonScotlandSea Farmingunited kingdomWester Ross Fisheries
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Hatchery RAS Technician (Lochailort) - Mowi Scotland
Lochailort, LochaberLochailort, Lochaber£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
Sales Support Administrator/Marketing Assistant - Wyvex Media
Hybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaHybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaCompetitive SalaryCompetitive Salary
Deckhand / Relief skipper Tiffany II - Kames
KilmelfordKilmelfordFrom £33,000 per annumFrom £33,000 per annum
Marine Engineer - Scottish Sea Farms
ShetlandShetland£43,800 - £48,000 per annum£43,800 - £48,000 per annum
Hatchery Technician (Anglesey) - Mowi Scotland
HolyheadHolyhead£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.