Kingfish brings Iceland investors on board in major restructuring deal

Netherlands-based yellowtail producer The Kingfish Company has announced a major financial restructuring deal – and a new main shareholder.

The Kingfish Company has raised €21m (£18m) in equity through a private placement and will be looking for an additional €4m through an additional share offering.

An extraordinary general meeting, expected to be held on or around 15 June, will be asked to approve the subsequent offering and related share issuances, with the board retaining the right to cancel the deal.

Part of the solution involves bringing the international investment company Eyrir hf. based in Iceland, on board as the company’s main shareholder.

The company said: “The restructuring plan is further supported by a broad group of key existing shareholders and long -term backers of the company, including certain seed investors, underlining their continued confidence in the company and its long -term potential.”

The Kingfish Company is a Netherlands‑based, land‑based aquaculture business that farms yellowtail kingfish using recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS). It operates the Kingfish Zeeland RAS facility and sells fresh product to retail and foodservice customers across Europe and North America. The company is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

A stock exchange announcement today detailed the latest round of fundraising, involving the the conditional allocation of 392,523,365 new ordinary shares at a subscription price of €0.0535 per share. as part of a contemplated comprehensive restructuring of the company’s capital structure.

The statement added: “As further detailed in the restructuring announcement, and subject to completion of the private placement, the company intends to carry out a subsequent offering of up to 74,766,355 new ordinary shares at the NOK (Norwegian kroner) equivalent of the offer price, raising up to the NOK equivalent of €4 million in gross proceeds.”