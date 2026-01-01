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Seaweed Scotland Conference 2026

18 November 2026 - 19 November 2026
09:00 - 17:00
Corran Halls, Oban, PA34 5AB, Scotland

Seaweed Scotland: History, Culture, and Development 

Seaweed Scotland returns to Oban for two days of inspiring insights and industry debates.

The Seaweed Scotland Conference 2026 brings together global experts to foster cooperation across the entire seaweed value chain - from sustainable harvesting to innovative applications in food, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed.

 

This year’s theme, "History, Culture, and Development" focuses on the historical relationship the sector has with seaweed all across Scotland and within the wider landscape, as well as the cultural significance and current development of the sector.

Environment & SustainabilityEnvironment & Sustainable SolutionsEvents & WebinarsScottish Seaweed Industry AssociationseaweedSeaweedseaweed farmingSeaweed ScotlandSSIA
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