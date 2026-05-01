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SCC Scrolli range

The SCC Scrolli range is a modular, oil-free scroll compressor designed to deliver 100% oil-free air (ISO 8573-1 Class 0) for sensitive applications. Its scalable design allows capacity to be tailored to demand, while intelligent multilevel control ensures optimal performance and automatically switches between modules to maintain continuous air supply. Operating from 2.2 to 37 kW with flow rates up to 4.0 m³/min, the Scrolli offers high reliability, low noise levels as low as 49 dB(A), and compact dimensions for easy installation. Ideal for space-restricted or noise-sensitive environments, it also includes up to a 5-year warranty for added peace of mind

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