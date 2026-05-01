The SCC Aquarius range is a water-injected, oil-free screw compressor designed to deliver 100% oil-free compressed air (ISO 8573-1 Class 0) for critical applications. It operates without oil or an external water supply, using moisture from the ambient air to support a clean compression process. The direct-drive permanent magnet motor combined with variable speed control improves energy efficiency by matching output to demand. Available from 15 to 75 kW, with flow rates up to 12.2 m³/min, it offers reliable performance, low operating temperatures, and reduced contamination risk, backed by a 5-year warrant