The Omega Air A-DRY TAC adsorption dryer range is designed to deliver clean, dry compressed air by removing both moisture and oil vapours in a single system. Using desiccant technology, it achieves low pressure dew points down to -40°C (with options to -70°C), making it suitable for demanding applications requiring high air quality. An integrated activated carbon tower further removes oil vapours and odours through adsorption, ensuring improved air purity. Operating between 4 and 16 bar with flow rates from 6 to 200 Nm³/h, the system features a compact, user-friendly design for quick installation, reliable operation, and easy servicing