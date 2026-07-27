Breeding for robustness

Farm Technician (Torridon) - Mowi Scotland Torridon, Wester Ross Torridon, Wester Ross £29,389 to £32,914 per annum £29,389 to £32,914 per annum

Maintenance Engineer (Electrician) - Mowi Scotland Kyleakin, Isle of Skye Kyleakin, Isle of Skye £45,340 per annum £45,340 per annum

Logistics Technician - Mowi Scotland Kyleakin, Isle of Skye Kyleakin, Isle of Skye £27,677 to £33,827 per annum £27,677 to £33,827 per annum

Assistant Farm Manager (Ardessie) - Mowi Scotland Ullapool Ullapool £37,616 to £40,555 per annum £37,616 to £40,555 per annum