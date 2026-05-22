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AuraAqua- A natural solution for fish health and resilience

AuraAqua is a natural functional solution developed to support fish health, resilience and performance.

 

In fish farming, the gut plays an important role beyond digestion. It helps support nutrient absorption, immune function and the fish’s ability to cope with everyday production challenges.


Our aquaculture focus includes:

  • Supporting gut health in fish
  • Helping maintain gut wall integrity and digestive function
  • Supporting a healthy gut microbiome
  • Reinforcing natural resilience in challenging aquaculture environments
  • Contributing to fish welfare, growth and performance

For feed producers and aquaculture partners, AuraAqua offers a practical way to add natural gut health support into aquafeed programmes, helping fish stay robust, perform consistently and support more sustainable production.

Read More
Hatchery RAS Technician (Lochailort) - Mowi Scotland
Lochailort, LochaberLochailort, Lochaber£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
Sales Support Administrator/Marketing Assistant - Wyvex Media
Hybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaHybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaCompetitive SalaryCompetitive Salary
Deckhand / Relief skipper Tiffany II - Kames
KilmelfordKilmelfordFrom £33,000 per annumFrom £33,000 per annum
Marine Engineer - Scottish Sea Farms
ShetlandShetland£43,800 - £48,000 per annum£43,800 - £48,000 per annum
Hatchery Technician (Anglesey) - Mowi Scotland
HolyheadHolyhead£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
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