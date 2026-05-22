AuraAqua- A natural solution for fish health and resilience

AuraAqua is a natural functional solution developed to support fish health, resilience and performance.

In fish farming, the gut plays an important role beyond digestion. It helps support nutrient absorption, immune function and the fish’s ability to cope with everyday production challenges.



Our aquaculture focus includes:

Supporting gut health in fish

Helping maintain gut wall integrity and digestive function

Supporting a healthy gut microbiome

Reinforcing natural resilience in challenging aquaculture environments

Contributing to fish welfare, growth and performance

For feed producers and aquaculture partners, AuraAqua offers a practical way to add natural gut health support into aquafeed programmes, helping fish stay robust, perform consistently and support more sustainable production.