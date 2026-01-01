Phibro helps improve the health of fish, shrimp, and other aquatic animals with cost-effective solutions. Our team of experts specializes in farm productivity, fish health, nutrition, disease prevention, and vaccines.

We run advanced research labs, including a large wet lab where we test medicines, feed additives, and vaccines. Our diagnostic lab focuses on parasites, bacteria, tissue analysis, and genetics to keep up with the changing needs of the aquaculture industry.

Partner with Phibro to boost your farm’s health — Healthy Animals. Healthy Food. Healthy World®