ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Register
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Phibro Animal Health

Glenpointe, 300 Frank W. Burr Blvd #21, Teaneck, NJ 07666, United States of America
https://www.phibro-aqua.com/
info@phibro-aqua.com
Phibro helps improve the health of fish, shrimp, and other aquatic animals with cost-effective solutions. Our team of experts specializes in farm productivity, fish health, nutrition, disease prevention, and vaccines.
 
We run advanced research labs, including a large wet lab where we test medicines, feed additives, and vaccines. Our diagnostic lab focuses on parasites, bacteria, tissue analysis, and genetics to keep up with the changing needs of the aquaculture industry. 
 
Partner with Phibro to boost your farm’s health — Healthy Animals. Healthy Food. Healthy World®
 
 

Resources

PAQ-Protex - It all starts with a healthy gut

Download
PAQ Protex Phibro Animal Health
PAQ-Protex - It all starts with a healthy gut

Videos

We are Phibro Animal Health.

AdditivesBiosecurityBiotechnologyCarpCatfishCodCrawfishFeed & Feed SystemsFeed IngredientsFish Health & WelfareGut HealthMedicated FeedNutrientsNutritionOrnamental FishSalmonScampiShrimp Farming SolutionsSmoltWaste Management and Circular Economy
Business Directory
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.